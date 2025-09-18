New Takoma Park library now open

Takoma Park residents, city leaders and county elected officials celebrated the opening of Takoma Park’s new 9,000-square-foot library on Monday with a ribbon-cutting. Residents flocked to the new facility, which has a senior room, computer center and recreation area, to check out books and pick up their library cards. [Montgomery Community Media]

Florida Woman dies after being shot in Dickerson

Montgomery County police announced Wednesday that a Tallahasee, Florida woman, Abby Elaine Dunn, 55, has died after she was shot in the thigh in her family home in Dickerson on Friday. Dunn was visiting her elderly parents. [DC News Now]

Fast-casual Japanese restaurant Shibuya opens in Chevy Chase

Shibuya Eatery, a Japanese fast casual restaurant serving salads, curry katsu, donburi and ramen, recently opened at 4461 Willard Ave. in Chevy Chase. [Axios DC]

Today’s weather:

Mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees.

