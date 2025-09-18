What to do when ICE comes near schools? Community raises questions about MCPS protocols 

After two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents chased, handcuffed then paraded two men in front of Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring before classes on Sept. 10, some parents, students and elected officials are raising questions about Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) protocols for addressing immigration enforcement in and near their schools.

“We are writing to express concerns that MCPS doesn’t have sufficient policies in place to keep our children safe at school or in transit to and from school when ICE/federal law enforcement approaches students or families near or on school grounds,” a letter signed by about 445 parents and caregivers sent to Superintendent Thomas Taylor on Friday said, according to a social media post from Students For Asylum and Immigration Reform (FAIR).

The student-run organization that advocates for the rights of immigrants said on social media that it also sent a letter to Taylor at the start of September, raising concerns about the district’s protocols to address immigration officials when it comes to certain school areas and before and after school.

Taylor said in a Tuesday night letter to MCPS families that the incident at Eastern Middle School “shakes people” and “ripples across our entire community.”

“For many in our community, immigration enforcement is not simply a policy issue; it is deeply personal. Please know this: you are part of the MCPS family,” Taylor wrote. “Our schools are and will always remain safe places where every child, regardless of immigration status, is welcomed, valued, affirmed, validated, respected, and loved. This commitment extends to every member of a student’s family.”

Still, some, including County Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5), are urging MCPS to share more details and answer questions about protocols and training the school district has in place to address immigration enforcement.

“It is clear to me that much more transparency is needed for people to really feel safe,” Mink said. “I would ask MCPS to not ask community members or staff to just trust them, but answer questions in as much detail [as possible] … because, again, that is an important part of alleviating fears.”

Eastern Middle School ICE incident

According to several social media posts, including one from Mink, two “heavily armed, masked men” without clear identification chased two other men on foot, handcuffed them and then paraded them in front of parents and students at Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring Sept. 10 as students were arriving to school.

“To say it was upsetting is an understatement,” a parent who witnessed the incident with her 11-year-old daughter was quoted as saying in Mink’s post. “If the point of the mission was to scare immigrants and terrorize children, then their mission was accomplished.” The Sept. 10 incident was part of an ICE “enforcement effort” according to a letter sent to the school community from principal Lisa Shorts. While the incident remained off school grounds according to Shorts, Mink and other community advocates said it caused fear and panic for some families in the community.

“We cannot, must not, and will not normalize and event like this, which leaves marks on the souls of not only those having loved ones violently ripped from them, but on those who witness it,” Mink said on social media. “Especially children. Especially those who know their loved ones may be at risk of being abducted in such a manner.”

CASA, an organization that says it supports working class Black, Latino/a/e, Afro-descendent, Indigenous and Immigrant communities, said in a Friday statement that the incident has caused families to keep children home, “leading to a noticeable drop in attendance after the violent incident near the school’s drop-off and pick-up area.”

Letters raise concerns

On Sept. 12, Students FAIR posted letters sent to Taylor on social media, one signed by about 445 parents and guardians, and another from the student group itself.

The letter signed by parents raised questions about MCPS’s protocols when ICE is seen near a school, whether all staff members have received training on how to identify ICE and report sightings, whether schools have received guidance on what to do if a student is approached or detained near campus and the protocol for communicating with parents when a confirmed ICE incident occurs near or at a school.

In the Sept. 2 letter sent to Taylor from Students FAIR, the group said they were writing in response to an incident that occurred where ICE was “spotted just outside one of our high schools” causing fear among students. The students asked questions, including whether staff have been provided guidance about how to handle an ICE incident that occurs outside class hours.

Ella Wan, a freshman at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville and a community director with Students FAIR, said the group is concerned about students being vulnerable during extracurricular activities. Wan said the group has not received a response to the letter from Taylor as of Thursday morning.

According to the Maryland Values Act, a bill signed into law by Governor Wes Moore (D) in May that limits ICE access to areas such as public schools and libraries, schools should deny access to any portion of the location “that is not accessible to the general public” to ICE officers unless there’s a judicial warrant or exigent circumstances. In guidance from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office concerning immigration and facilities that serve the public, “staff have a clear understanding of which spaces are not accessible to the general public.”

According to MCPS spokesperson Liliana López, school grounds are not considered public spaces during instructional times.

Wan said students want more clarification on what protocols MCPS has in place for before and after school activities. Wan said they are raising questions about if there is any guidance provided to staff if students stay late and front office staff or administrators aren’t in the building.

“We have been seeing an increase in ICE presence before and after school, and for us, there’s no understanding what the school [district] has in place to us safe and our parents safe,” Wan said in a text to Bethesda Today on Thursday.

In a Thursday statement to Bethesda Today, López said if immigration officials visit a school, MCPS staff follow a step-by-step process to handle the situation appropriately.

According to Taylor’s Tuesday letter, if immigration officers arrive to a school, staff will verify the visitor’s identity, request official documentation, notify MCPS legal counsel, contact any impacted student’s families and follow security protocols to “ensure the safety of students and staff.” MCPS doesn’t collect or share information concerning immigration status of enrolled students, according to the MCPS website.

The letter also noted that the U.S. Constitution and a 1982 Supreme Court ruling guarantee that all children, regardless of immigration status, have the right to a public education and that schools can’t share information from a student’s file without parental consent under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and Maryland law.

Taylor also pointed to the school district’s new “enhanced security protocol” that includes five actions such as hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter. Taylor said in the letter that the actions “help us respond consistently, calmly and safely to any type of emergency, including the rare possibility of enforcement activity near schools.”

The MCPS website also provides other resources regarding immigration enforcement, including Dos and Don’ts for students and families if ICE authorities come to their homes, a card detailing residents’ rights and a list of community partners.

Mink told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that she doesn’t “doubt that MCPS is doing what they feel is best to keep students” safe but even if MCPS has the strongest protocols in the world, school community members won’t feel safe without transparency or predictability.