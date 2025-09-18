Standout Walt Whitman golfer wins national award for advocacy work

Editor’s note: This story, which was originally published Sept. 18 at 10:33 a.m., was updated Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m. to correct that the AJGA tour schedule is not yet out.

Walt Whitman High School junior Andie Greenberg’s summer included two notable highlights: the 16-year-old caddied for Lachlan Wood at U.S. Adaptive Open in Rockville and she won a national award from the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) for her work advocating for disability awareness.

Andie, who is ranked No. 6 in Maryland by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), received the AJGA-USGA President’s Leadership Award on Aug. 28 for volunteering more than 185 hours. Andie was one of two recipients in the country who won the award and became the first winner from Maryland.

“Winning this award is very special to me,” Andie wrote in a text to Bethesda Today. “I feel so honored to be recognized for my efforts in the community.”

- Advertisement -

[For complete schedules, scores and standings from around the county, visit our High School Sports Zone.]

The AJGA-USGA President’s Leadership Award was founded in 2005 through the partnership with the Leadership Links Program, which helps kids be impactful within their communities. Since 2009 Leadership Links has helped raise more than $7.2 million for charitable causes, according to its website.

The AJGA is one of the most competitive junior golf tours in the country and it has produced many of the game’s biggest stars including Scottie Scheffler and Rose Zhang.

“Andie has earned this award in its entirety,” Morgan Bowen, Andie’s mentor, said in an email. “This is just the start of a long and prosperous career for her both on and off the course.”

The AJGA-USGA President’s Leadership Award highlighted Andie’s volunteer work as a peer buddy with Best Buddies, a non-profit that aims to create “opportunities for one-to-one friendships … for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” according to its website. She was also lauded for her efforts with the Nora Project, which works to “promote disability inclusion by empowering educators and engaging students and communities,” according to its website.

Andie also began volunteering for Daniel’s Music Foundation when she learned about it while doing research for her Bat Mitzvah. The New York-based non-profit focuses on children and adults with disabilities who love music. The foundation has free in-person or virtual group classes that people can take from age 3 to adulthood.

“I wanted to combine my love for music and volunteering with the disability community, and Daniel’s Music Foundation does just that,” Andie wrote.

Andie is a member of the advanced treble choir and chamber choir at her Bethesda high school and plays piano.

She told Bethesda Today that she has attended and volunteered on virtual open mic nights where “individuals can showcase their musical talents to an audience of accepting peers,” and has helped raise money through her family Thanksgiving golf tournament that she has hosted since seventh grade.

- Advertisement -

In July, Andie volunteered in the U.S. Adaptive Open at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville. The tournament hosted by USGA is open to professional and amateur golfers – both male and female with a variety of disabilities.

Initially scheduled to be a walking scorer, Andie was asked if she could caddie for Lachlan Wood, who is from Australia and has a lower limb impairment. He finished in a tie for second overall and won his individual category by nine strokes.

“It was such an incredible experience getting to be inside the ropes and help him win his category,” Andie told Bethesda Today. “The event itself was so inspiring and getting to watch all of the talent was incredible.”

With the AJGA tour schedule not yet out for next season, Andie plans to play in events through tours such as the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour and the Maryland State Golf Association. She is also a member of her school’s varsity golf team and they are currently in season. The Vikings are 4-1-1.