WMATA proposing residential, commercial development at Twinbrook Metro station

Major changes are being proposed for the Twinbrook Metrorail station in Rockville, according to a Monday press release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), with plans calling for the removal of one of the parking lots to accommodate a future residential and commercial development and transit plaza on the property.

The Twinbrook Metro station at 1600 Chapman Ave. serves the Red Line between the North Bethesda and Rockville Metro stations. WMATA aims for the proposed project to make room for future residential and commercial development, improve user experience at the station entrance and create open space amenities, according to the project webpage.

WMATA’s plans for the station call for relocating the station’s bus loop, three bus bays and Kiss & Ride facilities and removing the 164-space parking lot on the west side of the station. An existing 418-space parking garage to the north and the parking facilities to the east of the station will remain.

“Metro’s vision for the site, which includes a transit plaza and development potential, is compatible with the City of Rockville’s Zoning Ordinance and Rockville 2040 Comprehensive Plan that promotes greater density and mix of uses near transit stations,” the press release said.

Moving the facilities will give WMATA space to construct a transit plaza and courtyards that will be situated near the site of a future mixed-use residential development, according to the project webpage.

The project is still in the early stages and plans for the mixed-use development have not been submitted by a developer or approved. Construction on the project will be done in coordination with a “future joint developer,” who will be chosen during a future solicitation, and the developer of an adjacent property at 1800 Chapman Ave., according to an environmental report on the project. Hines, a Houston, Texas-based real estate investment and development company, is expected to construct an apartment building with more than 400 units after receiving Rockville Planning Commission approval for the project in February, according to the City of Rockville.

There are several ways the public can share feedback on the project, including at an upcoming public hearing in Rockville and through an online survey or via email, WMATA said in the release. The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The public hearing will be held on Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Washington DC/Rockville Hotel & Executive Meeting Center at 1750 Rockville Pike. Those interested in providing testimony can register via email at speak@wmata.com or by phone at 202-962-2511. Registration ends at noon on the day of the meeting and speakers can also sign up at the hearing.

After the public hearing, all public comments will be shared with the Metro’s Board of Directors to review and later for inclusion into the Metro’s Mass Transit Plan, according to the project webpage. In addition, WMATA will create a staff report on the changes and public hearing comments that is expected to be reviewed by the board for approval in Spring 2026.

The City of Rockville is then tasked with reviewing the mixed-use project and its impact on public facilities, according to WMATA. “If the project moves forward and a joint developer is selected, the public can also comment during the development review process,” the webpage states.