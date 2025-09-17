Man who sent threatening letters to stabbing victim from prison sentenced to 35 years

A Prince George’s County man who was in prison for stabbing another man in Germantown in 2024 is expected to serve 35 years in prison for sending threatening letters to the man he stabbed and that man’s mother, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Marybeth Ayres sentenced Nasir Wilkinson, 23, of District Heights, on Tuesday, imposing the remaining suspended time on his sentence for the attempted murder case, and adding 15 consecutive years for witness retaliation. For the stabbing cases, Ayres initially sentenced Wilkinson to 20 years in prison, and suspended all eight years to serve.

According to a photo of the letter, Wilkinson referred to the man he stabbed as a “snitch” and wrote, “I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!”

Walter Neighbors, Wilkinson’s attorney, declined to comment to Bethesda Today on Tuesday afternoon regarding the retaliation case and sentencing.

Wilkinson was arrested by county police and charged with attempted first-degree murder, following a stabbing in the early morning hours of March 26, 2024, in Germantown, according to charging documents. Around 1:30 a.m., county officers were dispatched to the 20300 block of Notting Hill Way and found a 19-year-old man lying on the ground “holding his stomach covering a large laceration,” the documents state.

The man suffered three stab wounds, had an “eviscerated abdomen,” and was taken to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, according to charging documents. The man survived despite the life-threatening injuries.

While at the scene, officers found a severed finger in a glove on the ground, charging documents state. Later, officers were notified that a man, identified as Wilkinson, had checked himself into Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville with a missing finger.

Detectives spoke to Wilkinson’s girlfriend at the hospital and found she had Wilkinson’s firearm in her purse, according to charging documents. Police also found a knife in Wilkinson’s pants pocket and he was eventually arrested.

In October, Wilkinson pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He was later sentenced by Ayres to 20 years in prison, with all suspended but eight years to serve.

In April, while in prison, Wilkinson sent letters to the man he stabbed and the man’s mother, threatening to kill them, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“To The Snitch … Let me make this clear. I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!” one of the letters stated.

When the man and his mother received the letters, which had the name Robert Smith and the return address as Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown, they contacted the county’s state’s attorney’s office, according to charging documents.

Investigators later tested the letters to obtain DNA and latent fingerprints and were eventually able to match Wilkinson to prints on the paper, according to charging documents.

In July, Wilkinson was charged with witness retaliation and pleaded guilty on Sept. 11, 2025, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in the release that witness retaliation is a “serious issue,” and Ayres handed down an “appropriate” sentence to Wilkinson.

“Holding defendants accountable for retaliation is essential, not only to protect victims but to send a clear message that attacks or threats against those who cooperate with law enforcement will not be tolerated,” McCarthy said.