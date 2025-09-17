Become a Member
MoCo students refurbish machines to donate complete computer lab to a local nonprofit

Network Operations is part of an effort to promote and advance the interests of information technology education in grades K-12

By Valerie Bonk - WTOP
September 17, 2025 10:43 a.m. | Updated: September 17, 2025 11:52 a.m.
Learning and giving is coming full circle in a local Montgomery County school program.

Alyna Raynovich, the instructional specialist for the Information Technology Foundation for Montgomery County Public Schools, told WTOP that their program to give a computer lab to a local nonprofit puts their students to work.

“It provides them that hands-on experience,” she said of the 240 students in the Network Operations program.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

