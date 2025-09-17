MoCo students refurbish machines to donate complete computer lab to a local nonprofit

Learning and giving is coming full circle in a local Montgomery County school program.

Alyna Raynovich, the instructional specialist for the Information Technology Foundation for Montgomery County Public Schools, told WTOP that their program to give a computer lab to a local nonprofit puts their students to work.

“It provides them that hands-on experience,” she said of the 240 students in the Network Operations program.

This article was written by Bethesda Today's partner WTOP News and republished with permission.