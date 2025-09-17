From Bethesda Magazine: What public school teachers earn in Montgomery County

Public school teachers in Montgomery County earned the highest average salaries in the state last year, and the pay was competitive with nearby jurisdictions outside of Maryland, as well as with private schools in the county. Here’s a look at teacher pay, by the numbers. All figures are for the 2025-2026 school year unless otherwise noted.

$3.6 billion operating budget for Montgomery County Public Schools

operating budget for Montgomery County Public Schools $1.3 billion total for instructional salaries

total for instructional salaries 13,985 number of teachers in county public schools

$7,182 stipend for high school football head coach—the best-paid extracurricular position in Montgomery County—in 2024-2025

stipend for high school football head coach—the best-paid extracurricular position in Montgomery County—in 2024-2025 $5,814 stipend for high school girls varsity basketball coach, the highest-paid girls coach, identical to the pay for high school boys varsity basketball coach, 2024-2025

stipend for high school girls varsity basketball coach, the highest-paid girls coach, identical to the pay for high school boys varsity basketball coach, 2024-2025 $6,066 stipend for high school drama director—the best-paid non-sports extracurricular position, 2024-2025

$64,591 minimum 10-month pay for a teacher at any grade level

minimum 10-month pay for a teacher at any grade level $23,200 maximum salary supplement for elementary and middle school teachers who maintain national certifications and serve as team leaders and faculty representatives in low-performing schools

maximum salary supplement for elementary and middle school teachers who maintain national certifications and serve as team leaders and faculty representatives in low-performing schools $131,472 highest 10-month base pay for teachers

highest 10-month base pay for teachers $20.29 minimum hourly pay for substitute teachers in Montgomery County, 2024-2025

Average teacher salary 2024-2025: $101,296 in Montgomery County

in Montgomery County $106,700 in District of Columbia Public Schools

in District of Columbia Public Schools $89,974 in Fairfax County Public Schools

in Fairfax County Public Schools $87,409 in Maryland

$72,030 national average teacher pay, 2023-2024

national average teacher pay, 2023-2024 $76,014 average teacher salary in Montgomery County, 2014-2015

average teacher salary in Montgomery County, 2014-2015 $ 44,640-$100,000 salary range for a recent opening at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney for an English teacher

salary range for a recent opening at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney for an English teacher $53,674-$118,380 salary range for a recent opening for a high school English teacher at Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda

salary range for a recent opening for a high school English teacher at Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda $65,000-$95,000 salary range for a recent opening for an Upper School social studies teacher at Bullis in Potomac

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.