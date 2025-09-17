Kennedy High placed on hold status after report of firearm

John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring is in “hold” status Wednesday afternoon, after Montgomery County police received a report of a firearm at the school, police said on social media Wednesday.

According to a 12:15 p.m. social media post, a firearm was reported and “no weapon was seen.” The school was placed under a “hold” status according to the post.

Then, at about 12:17 p.m., the school district shifted the school to “secure” status and officers were still at the scene, police said on social media. At approximately 12:55 p.m., the school was placed back on hold as officers cleared the school, police said on social media.

UPDATE: Officers are clearing the school and @MCPS has changed Kennedy HS to a Hold status as officers wrap up.

In an email to Bethesda Today, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) spokesperson Liliana López said “out of an abundance of caution,” Kennedy High went on a hold status at 11:42 a.m., and then a secure status at 12:01 p.m., then returned to a hold status.

MCPS introduced new emergency protocols for the 2025-2026 school year that change the language surrounding actions that schools implement, such as shelter-in-place, which was previous used as a catch-all for a variety of conditions, including medical emergencies, police activity and weather events. When a school implements a hold status, students must clear the hallways and remain in a room or area until an “all clear” is announced, according to the MCPS website. Staff are required to close and lock classroom doors and account for all students and other adults, but classes should continue. The hold response is meant to be used to keep hallways clear during situations such as medical emergencies.

Implementing a secure status directs students and adults to return to the building or for staff to bring everyone indoors. Staff should lock outside doors, account for all students and adults and conduct “business as usual,” according to the MCPS website. The status is meant to be used when an external threats occurs, such as police activity near schools. Situations calling for a shelter protocol include responding to environmental hazards such as extreme weather. Each environmental hazard has its own response, such as evacuating to a shelter area during a tornado, according to MCPS.