Home sale prices in Montgomery County continue downward

Houses in Montgomery County are taking longer to sell and are selling for less, according to the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, which noted that the median price of a home sold in the county in August was $619,000. [My Community Media]

A protected bike lane, landscaped median and upgraded sidewalks are set to come to a stretch of Georgia Avenue between Forest Glen Road and 16th Street, according to a Sept. 4 announcement from the Maryland State Highway Administration. The $50.8 million project is scheduled to begin in spring 2028. [Source of the Spring]

Vacant office building slated to become self-storage in Silver Spring

The 10-story office building at 801 Roeder Road in downtown Silver Spring will be turned into self-storage, according to the new owner, Seattle firm Tourbineau. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather:

Light rain, high of 68 degrees

In case you missed it:

