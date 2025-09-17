Become a Member
Home sale prices in Montgomery County continue downward

By Staff
September 17, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: September 16, 2025 10:37 p.m.
Houses in Montgomery County are taking longer to sell and are selling for less, according to the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, which noted that the median price of a home sold in the county in August was $619,000. [My Community Media]

Georgia Avenue to receive $50.8M of safety updates

A protected bike lane, landscaped median and upgraded sidewalks are set to come to a stretch of Georgia Avenue between Forest Glen Road and 16th Street, according to a Sept. 4 announcement from the Maryland State Highway Administration. The $50.8 million project is scheduled to begin in spring 2028. [Source of the Spring]

Vacant office building slated to become self-storage in Silver Spring

The 10-story office building at 801 Roeder Road in downtown Silver Spring will be turned into self-storage, according to the new owner, Seattle firm Tourbineau. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather:

Light rain, high of 68 degrees

In case you missed it:

Little Falls Parkway construction to begin end of September

Rent stabilization laws leading to fewer ‘Troubled’ properties, housing officials say

From Bethesda Magazine: Serving style on the pickleball court

