Public Safety & Justice

Bethesda man dies in single-vehicle motorcycle collision on Beach Drive

Driver lost control before crashing into wood line along the roadway, police say

By Elia Griffin
September 17, 2025 4:30 p.m.
Close-up photo on blue and red police lights
Credit: Getty Images

Montgomery County police have identified a Bethesda man as the motorcyclist who died in a single-vehicle collision on Beach Drive in Kensington on Monday night, the department said Wednesday in a press release.

Abraham Michael Ehlers, 54, was driving on Beach Drive between Rockville Pike and Knowles Avenue Monday evening when, according to police, the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the wood line along the parkway. Ehlers was driving a black 2006 Suzuki DR-Z400 motorcycle.

Just after 6 p.m., county police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the scene for the report of a single-vehicle collision, police said. Ehlers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said their investigation found that Ehlers lost control of the motorcycle before crashing. The reason why he lost control is unknown, according to the release.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the fatal collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 240-773-6620.

