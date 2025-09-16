Rent stabilization laws leading to fewer ‘Troubled’ properties, housing officials say

There are fewer multifamily apartment buildings with numerous and severe health and safety housing code violations — also known as “Troubled” properties — in Montgomery County than in previous years, according to a Sept. 9 report from the Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA).

Those officials are crediting recent rent stabilization rules that prevent landlords of derelict properties from raising rent until code issues are fixed and DHCA gives approval.

The Rent Stabilization and Troubled Properties laws create “a powerful financial incentive for landlords to quickly correct housing code violations,” DHCA Director Scott Bruton said Friday in an emailed statement to Bethesda Today.

The report found that from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2025 (which ended June 30), the county saw a 69% decrease–from 7,269 units to 2,264 units–in the total number of multifamily units in buildings with the Troubled designation. There was also a drop in the number of properties with that designation in that period, from 93 to 67 properties. In addition, the report found that the number of “At-Risk” properties and units saw decreases during that period, and the rate of housing code citations issued to properties that failed to fix violation notices dropped by more than half.

- Advertisement -

At-Risk properties are defined by the DHCA as properties with violations that may be severe, but not enough to meet the threshold to be a troubled property. Violations consist of a range of issues from vermin, cockroaches and mold, to missing or non-functioning smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Officials say the county’s rental stabilization legislation, which passed in 2023 and went into effect in July 2024, was a main contributor to the decrease in troubled properties due to increased compliance efforts from landlords.

“When the Troubled Properties law was first passed, DHCA was empowered to increase our housing code enforcement efforts by conducting regular inspections of all multi-family properties in the County, in addition to conducting complaint-based inspections,” Bruton wrote. However, Bruton noted, the law “lacked meaningful consequences” for landlords whose properties have the Troubled or At-Risk designation, which is where the Rent Stabilization law comes in.

In response to the report, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said in a press release that since passing the Troubled Properties law, the county has ramped up its efforts to “crack down on housing code violations,” and rental stabilization as well as new tenant protections “added more teeth to enforcement.”

What is a Troubled or At-Risk property?

Each year the county’s Code Enforcement team conducts inspections of multifamily apartment buildings to determine if properties are housing code “Compliant,” “At-Risk” of being troubled, or “Troubled,” according to the report. The inspections are legally mandated in accordance with the Troubled Properties law, and properties are continuously inspected to check if violations have or have not been fixed.

The designations intend to help DHCA prioritize housing code inspection resources across the approximately 736 multifamily rental properties in the county, according to the department. Rental properties in the county contain nearly 85,000 individual rental units.

Troubled properties are subject to annual inspections by DHCA inspectors and are defined by having “numerous or severe” housing code violations, including a rodent or cockroach infestation affecting 20% of more of rental units; extensive and visible mold growth; and lack of one or more working utilities, according to DHCA. The county inspects all the units in troubled properties annually and will do so until the department determines it is no longer Troubled.

For a landlord to have the Troubled designation changed, “the property must fix all its housing code violations, submit a Corrective Action Plan detailing how it will improve housing code compliance, and provide quarterly maintenance reports to demonstrate improved diligence in maintaining the property,” Bruton said.

If a property follows those rules, its designation can be changed to Compliant. But, if the property does not, “the limitations on rent increases will continue until it does,” Bruton added.

- Advertisement -

At-Risk properties have “a number of violations, some of which may be severe, but it doesn’t meet the threshold to be designated as a troubled property,” DHCA’s website states. A minimum of 25% of the units in these properties are inspected at least every two years.

Multifamily properties that are “well maintained” and responsive to correcting violations are designated as Compliant, and inspected every three years, according to DHCA.

From fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2025, 38 properties, consisting of 1,814 units, kept their Troubled designation from the previous year, the report said. Those properties may not have submitted corrective action plans or quarterly logs of maintenance reports to DHCA or have violations that have not been fixed. In addition, 18 At-Risk properties, consisting of 923 units, kept their designation during that time because previously identified violations had not yet been abated, the report said.

“If a property is designated as Troubled or At-Risk, landlords are not allowed to raise rents on any units in that property until they have complied with legal and regulatory requirements and received the approval of DHCA to do so,” Bruton said.

Tenants can check DHCA’s current lists of properties with the Troubled and At-Risk designations online. In addition, Burton noted that the current Troubled, At-Risk or Compliant status of rental properties can be found on DHCA’s eProperty webpage.

Bruton also said that tenants who have unresolved concerns regarding health and safety issues in their home that have been previously reported to their landlord, should call 311 or submit a complaint online.