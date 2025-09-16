School board member Karla Silvestre announces bid for County Council

Montgomery County school board member Karla Silvestre announced Tuesday she is running for one of the County Council at-large seats in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

“I moved to Montgomery County nearly twenty years ago for the jobs, schools, and public amenities like parks and transportation hubs that gave my family a high quality of life,” Silvestre said in a Tuesday press release. “However, our county faces great challenges with strained resources and now federal actions disrupting our workforce and our community. I want to put my proven experience to work for the people of our county to strengthen our local economy and provide the quality of life that our residents expect and deserve.”

Silvestre, a Silver Spring resident and Democrat, was elected to the school board in 2018 as an at-large member and was re-elected in 2022. She served as county president for two years and is chair of the school board’s Fiscal Management Committee. She also works at Montgomery College as the director of Community Engagement and previously worked for the county government as a community liaison in the Office of Community Partnerships, according to her announcement.

Silvestre is the second school board member to announce her campaign for County Council. School board President Julie Yang announced in July she was seeking the District 1 seat held by Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1). Friedson is running for county executive to replace Marc Elrich (D), who cannot run again due to term limits.

On Monday, Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) announced he wouldn’t seek re-election. With Albornoz deciding not to seek a third term, this means three of the four at-large seats will be open without an incumbent in the race during the 2026 election. Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) are running for county executive.

Elrich, who formerly served three terms as an at-large council member, has created a campaign committee to seek to return to the council in an at-large seat.

Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) has confirmed her intent to run for re-election. Other councilmembers who have confirmed their intent to run for re-election include President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5), Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7).

For the school board, four seats on the are up in the 2026 election including the District 3 seat currently held by Yang, Grace Rivera-Oven’s District 1 seat, Brenda Wolff’s District 5 seat and an at-Large seat held by Silvestre. With Silvestre and Yang running for County Council, school board vice president Rivera-Oven is the only board member who has announced she will run for re-election on the school board. Wolff told Bethesda Today in August that she has not yet decided whether she is running for re-election to a third term, but didn’t immediately respond to phone calls requesting comment on Tuesday morning.