From Bethesda Magazine: Serving style on the pickleball court

Gone are the days of baggy sweats and old college shirts on the court: Pickleball fashion is getting a serious glow-up. With the sport’s popularity rising, three Montgomery County entrepreneurs created Moorlow, a fashion line focusing on pickleball that also promotes brain health.

“Moorlow was born, marrying the fashion side, the brain health side, and really seamlessly through it all is the joy side,” says co-founder Holly Morris Espy, 54, a Chevy Chase resident and former Fox 5 anchor. “So we feel like with Moorlow we’re showing that joy matters, movement matters and meaning matters.”

The tops, shorts, skorts and dresses range in price from $78 to $248, with pieces designed to mix and match. Made from a blend of spandex, nylon and polyester, the fabric offers stretch and breathability. The designs feature pockets ideal for holding pickleballs during play, as well as phones. Overall, the collection’s vibrant, playful styling aims to reflect the energy of the sport.

Along with Morris Espy, Moorlow is the creation of brain health advocate Brooks Kenny, 52, of Kensington and Sondra Hoffman, 36, a Chevy Chase resident and fashion industry veteran. Morris Espy and Kenny, who are longtime friends, met Hoffman on the tennis court five years ago. By April 2023 they were brainstorming business ideas and they launched Moorlow in June 2025.

Morris Espy is Moorlow’s storyteller, while Kenny leads its brain health efforts and Hoffman focuses on the brand’s textile designs. The name Moorlow is a combination of the women’s maiden names.

Every time someone purchases a Moorlow product, they receive brain health tips. Moorlow also donates a portion of every sale to brain health nonprofits, including Montgomery County-based BrightFocus Foundation and Los Angeles-based Hilarity for Charity.

Researchers “now say that up to 45% of cases of cognitive decline can be prevented or reduced through lifestyle, things like exercise, social connection and learning something new, all of which pickleball provides,” Kenny says. “So we’ve actually taken this need for high fashion, beautiful clothing that women want to wear when they’re playing pickleball, and we’ve married that with brain health education.”

Moorlow is sold online at moorlow.com and through pop-ups and events. So far, the company says the white Sondra skort has been the most popular seller.

“I love pickleball; I always wondered why people never made clothes for it—it seemed to be a missing market,” says Potomac resident Jill Hammerschmidt, 56, who built a court in her backyard. A longtime friend of Kenny’s, she wears Moorlow and champions its mission. “They have worked so hard to create something that is good for everybody.”

Even the brand’s signature squiggly line pattern carries intention—it invokes the bounce of a pickleball, the rhythm of a brain wave, and the subtle curve of an “m” woven into the design.

“We like to say that we’re not just a brand that is advocating for a cause,” Morris Espy says. “We’re wearing it.”

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.