Motorcyclist dies after single-vehicle crash in Bethesda

A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday evening on Beach Drive between Knowles Avenue and Grosvenor Lane, according to Montgomery County police. [7News]

County Council committee considers restrictions on marijuana dispensaries

A committee vote on a measure to limit marijuana dispensaries near residential areas was postponed Monday by the Montgomery County Council’s Planning, Housing and Parks Committee. Council Vice President Will Jawando said he has some concerns about passing the measure “even though the state gave some authority, without digging deeper into some of these maps and what some of the consequences could be.” [DC News Now]

Pike & Rose Pinstripes spared amid chain bankruptcy

Pike & Rose Pinstripes is one of the eight locations that will remain open after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sept. 6. [Store Reporter]

Today’s weather:

Light rain with a high of 72 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

95% special education teacher positions filled, MCPS says

Six MCPS schools end second week of football undefeated

Albornoz not seeking re-election to third term on County Council