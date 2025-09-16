Little Falls Parkway construction to begin end of September

Construction workers will soon remove the plastic bollards and orange barriers along a stretch of Little Falls Parkway in Bethesda to make way for construction of a controversial project that aims to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians who use the parkway, the Montgomery County Parks department said Monday in a news release.

The Little Falls Parkway Vision Zero Project consists of a 0.4-mile stretch from Arlington Road to Dorset Avenue and includes permanently reducing the number of vehicular travel lanes from four to two, implementing traffic calming measures, adding a buffered bike lane and shared-use path and accessibility and drainage improvements, the release said. The project also calls for raised crosswalks and increased crosswalk times.

Construction on the project will begin on or around Sept. 29 and is expected to last until early December, depending on weather delays, according to Montgomery Parks.

“During construction, the parkway and the Capital Crescent Trail will remain open,” the department said. “There will be lane shifts, signage, and flaggers at different times to maintain safety and manage traffic. Drivers may experience some delays, and are urged to use caution and follow signage in work areas.”

- Advertisement -

The start of construction on the $600,000 project comes about a year after the National Capital Planning Commission approved the project in September 2024. The Montgomery County Council approved it in January 2024.

The project has been controversial, especially for commuters and people living in the neighborhoods around the parkway area, who are concerned that the project will increase traffic congestion and cause cut-through traffic on the streets around their homes. County planners have said that traffic safety data for the area shows the project is necessary.

“Both at the crossing of the Capital Crescent trail itself [and] introducing the interim road diet there had a significant impact on the number of crashes and the severity of those crashes,” Montgomery Parks planner Kyle Lukacs said during a March 2024 community meeting on the project. “So we know that two-lane roads versus four-lane roads have safety implications.”

Speed studies conducted on the two-lane section involved in the pilot project, as well as the four-lane stretch south of Dorset Avenue, show “there are some pretty major safety concerns,” Lukacs said.

The section of the parkway where the number of lanes is to be reduced includes the crossing for the Capital Crescent Trail, a pathway popular with cyclists and pedestrians. In 2016, Chevy Chase resident and cyclist Ned Gaylin was struck and killed by a driver while he was crossing the parkway in a recumbent bike.

In June 2022, the county launched a pilot road diet project on the parkway to “address concerns with cut-through traffic in adjacent neighborhoods associated with weekend closures” of the parkway, according to Montgomery Parks. In April 2023, the Planning Board approved the two-lane configuration between Arlington Road and Dorset Avenue.

Planners have said the current road diet has had a “significant impact” on reducing the number of crashes on the parkway and at the Capital Crescent Trail crossing and along the parkway.

According to an environmental report on the project, there hasn’t been a crash at the Capital Crescent Trail crossing since 2020. In 2016 there were six crashes at the crossing and eight crashes between Arlington Road and Hillandale Road along the parkway. Since road diet measures have been implemented, just two crashes on the parkway in 2022 have been reported, according to the assessment.

In February 2023, the Kenwood Citizens Association filed a lawsuit against the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and the Montgomery County Planning Board alleging they failed to get the proper approval from NCPC to reduce the parkway’s size. The lawsuit – which has been withdrawn according to NCPC general counsel Anne Schuyler – alleged that reducing the number of lanes would be detrimental.

- Advertisement -

Supporters and opponents of the lane reduction also have testified about the project before the Planning Board and County Council. Montgomery Parks received emails from 230 proponents and 155 people in opposition prior to the Planning Board’s vote on the project in March 2023. A 168-page PDF on the Montgomery County Planning Board website documents dozens of these comments.

In addition to the lawsuit, County Executive Marc Elrich attempted to block the project in May 2023. He submitted a memorandum and a letter to the Planning Board and the County Council asking the Planning, Housing and Parks committee to remove funding for the project. Elrich cited potential increases in traffic congestion as his main concern.

In January 2024, the council unanimously chose to move forward with plans for the Little Falls Parkway road diet project – with adjustments that councilmembers called a “compromise.” The adjustments include implementing a two-lane road separated by a median with two lanes dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists with a protected shared-use path.

Other changes that come along with the project include removal of unused pavement between Arlington and Hillandale roads, pavement rehabilitation, traffic signal modifications, and signage upgrades, Montgomery Parks said Monday in the release.

Former Bethesda Today reporter Ginny Bixby contributed to this story.