County Council unanimously passes child care provider tax credit 

The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday that aims to make it more affordable for licensed, qualified child care providers to operate in the county.

“Montgomery County is facing a child care crisis, which reflects a broader statewide trend,” bill sponsor and council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) said during a June 16 media briefing. “This decline has reduced child care options for families, increased wait lists and put added strain on working parents in Montgomery County.”

The bill will increase the available tax credit from $3,000 to $10,000 and expand eligibility to child care homes and centers that serve nine to 12 children at a time. To qualify, child care providers must be licensed by the state and be willing to serve clients who receive subsidies from local, state or federal government for child care, according to the legislation.

In addition to registered child care homes serving nine to 12 children, licensed child care centers, day care centers for the elderly and/or adults will also be eligible for the credit, according to council documents.

In 1988, the council passed a law creating a property tax credit for improvements to real property used by day care providers. According to Stewart, the legislation hadn’t been updated since it was introduced.

State Del. Julie Palakovich Carr (D-Dist. 17), who represents parts of Rockville and Gaithersburg, successfully sponsored legislation during the 2025 Maryland General Assembly session that enables the county to expand its tax credit.

Before the vote Tuesday, Stewart thanked the co-sponsors of the bill and Palakovich Carr.

“Access to affordable, quality child care is not just a parenting issue, but it is also an economic issue,” Stewart said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon following the vote. “Supporting our child care providers is essential to making sure our residents are able to live and work in our county, and is key to our economic growth.”

The legislation is co-sponsored by council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Evan Glass (D-At-large), Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large), Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) and Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3).

During a public hearing in July, many community members urged the council to pass the legislation, saying it was necessary because it’s becoming more difficult to find affordable child care providers.

“We always have advocated for a robust mixed-delivery child care system. This will help the county achieve that goal by providing more financial support to child care providers, many of whom are facing immense financial burdens in order to stay in business,” DaVida Rowley, a member of the Montgomery County Community Action Board, the county’s designated anti-poverty group, said during the July public hearing.

