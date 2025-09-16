Council approves bill on hotel labor agreement requirements

The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved a bill Tuesday that would require any hotel or conference center supported by county funding to enter into labor peace agreements with employee unions and other labor organizations in order to receive the county’s financial backing.

“I also just want to underscore the importance of this bill at this time as we are seeing currently at the national level, the president doing all he can to gut the National Labor Relations Board,” council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) said Tuesday morning at the council’s weekly meeting in Rockville. “And making sure that here in Montgomery County we have these types of agreements in place that are beneficial to all parties.”

The bill, which was introduced in June by Stewart, Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) and Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6), aims to help prevent strikes, lockouts or labor disputes that could disrupt operations, Stewart said Tuesday at a press briefing. The bill passed unanimously with amendments, including one clarifying the definition of a “hotel development project.”

“Giving workers the right to organize, the right to feel that they can talk to somebody without this fear of getting fired, is the right thing to do, and it really raises our values as a county, and it helps develop a strong workforce,” Fani-González said when introducing the legislation in June.

In June, UNITE HERE Local 25, the union representing more than 7,500 hotel, restaurant and casino workers in the Washington, D.C., metro region, encouraged consumer boycotts of several local establishments due to concerns about the rights of workers, Axios reported. This included the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, which was funded in partnership with the county government. On June 18, the union lifted the boycott.

Union members have voiced concern over the lack of a contract at the North Bethesda hotel and conference center on Marinelli Road and issued a press release in May urging local lawmakers to boycott the venue, where many political events are held. The conference center, which was built in 2004, was developed using money from the county government, but is run by Marriott.

The legislation would not directly or immediately apply to the North Bethesda facility, since the county recently entered into a 10-year contract with the Marriott and conference center regarding its use. That contract ends Dec. 31, 2034. However, if the legislation passes, it would impact future contract renewals with the existing county hotel and conference center partner, Stewart said in June.

On Tuesday, during a press briefing following the vote, Stewart said she hoped the legislation would play a role earlier than 2034, and the county would partner with someone within the hotel industry to do so.

“These agreements will protect the county’s economic interests by ensuring stable labor relations,” Stewart said at the briefing.

Former Bethesda Today reporter Ginny Bixby contributed to this report