95% special education teacher positions filled, MCPS says

With 95.4% of special education teaching positions and 92.5% of special education paraeducator positions filled as of Aug. 26, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) celebrated hiring gains while acknowledging Thursday to the Montgomery County Council Education and Culture Committee that there are still positions to fill.

“Filling the vast majority of these positions is a huge success,” Kaylan Connally, the chief talent management officer for MCPS, told committee chair and council vice president Will Jawando (D-At-large) and committee members Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) and Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) during the meeting in Rockville. “To support our special education paraeducators, we implemented differential pay, and we know pay alone isn’t everything, but it helps us recruit and retain great talent in our schools.”

Still, special education positions had the largest number of vacancies, according to the presentation Thursday. As of Aug. 26, the district is recruiting 282 teacher level positions, both full and part-time. Of those, the greatest areas of vacancies include special education with 69 vacancies and 45 speech pathologist vacancies.

Since the first day of school, Connally said the district has hired 10 special education teachers, bringing vacancies to 59, and has hired 42 additional special education paraeducators. “During the budget process, there was concern we wouldn’t be able to fill new special education positions, and that concern was very real, given the national shortage, but today we can say that we’re filling at higher rates than we expected,” Connally said.

The Montgomery County school board passed a $3.6 billion fiscal year 2026 budget in June, which included $44 million to add more than 650 special education positions. Most of those positions–366–were existing part-time paraeducator positions that were converted to full-time. The rest were split between new special education teacher and paraeducator positions with an additional 156 special education teachers and 134 paraeducator positions. The budget also reclassified paraeducator positions to better reflect their responsibilities.

Prior to passage of the budget, Superintendent Thomas Taylor said he hoped it would reflect a “historic investment in special education,” but the additional funding and positions raised questions from school board members and those in the community if the district would be able to fill the additional positions.