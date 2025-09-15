Six MCPS schools end second week of football undefeated

Fall football is back and rolling in Montgomery County as students are filling the bleachers and teams are vying for a winning season. How are some of the top teams looking so far? It’s early, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look at what’s going on in the county so far.

For complete scores, standings and stories from around the county, visit bethesdamagazine.com/high-school-sports-zone. Have a tip? Email us at editorial@bethesdamagazine.com

Churchill-Northwest thriller

After losing eight of its past nine matchups to the Northwest Jaguars, the Churchill Bulldogs finally came through in dramatic fashion on Friday night in Germantown. Bulldogs senior quarterback Hunter Humphries delivered the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to go as he found junior tight end Nathan Bugel for the score to advance the Bulldogs 28-21. The Bulldogs move to 2-0 and the Jaguars drop to 0-2.

B-CC gets a win on reunion night

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (1-1) honored the 1995 team that went undefeated with a 50-12 win over the visiting Blair Blazers (0-2) on Friday night. Barons senior running back Gabe Eisler was a standout, rushing for 177 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Among the 1995 team members in attendance were Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor and coach John Zehner. Zehner is still an economics and law teacher at B-CC and remembered Taylor fondly in a recent interview with Bethesda Magazine noting that Taylor was the “nicest guy” who always gave 100% effort as a student and football player. “I didn’t know if he had the greatest academic record ever at B-CC, but he was a kid you always wanted in your class because he always contributed.” The Barons host the Northwest Jaguars (0-2) on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Quince Orchard shows no signs of slowing down

The Quince Orchard Cougars had a big win in their season opener, defeating the Paint Branch Panthers on the road 35-0. They followed up that performance with a commanding victory over Walter Johnson, beating the Wildcats 56-6 on Friday night on the road. New senior quarterback Will Drakeford has started strong, adding three scores on Friday to take his season total to seven.

Blake defense stays strong

It was a tight first game for the Blake Bengals in its Sept. 5 home opener over the Northwest Jaguars, as the first score for either side didn’t come until the second half. Fortunately for the Bengals, the defense held strong as they were able to win 7-3. The game Friday at Whitman was less of a battle as the Bengals won 49-14. The defense seems to be the early story here for the Bengals as they have held their opponents to 14 or fewer points in two games. The Bengals (2-0)host the Springbrook Blue Devils (0-1) on Friday before traveling to rival Sherwood (2-0) on Sept. 26.

Sherwood rolling to 2-0 start

The Sherwood Warriors started their season with a commanding 40-0 home win over the Magruder Colonels on Sept. 5 and followed that up with a 35-7 victory at Seneca Valley on Friday. Last season, then-sophomore quarterback Matthew Larsen led the Warriors to a 24-0 win over the Bengals while completing 75% of his passes. Those stats came at Blake. This year, Larsen and the Warriors will have home-field advantage on Sept. 26.

Paint Branch rebounds

After a disappointing 35-0 opening night loss to the Quince Orchard Cougars on Sept. 5, the Paint Branch Panthers (1-1) blanked the Einstein Titans 55-0 on Thursday. Junior running back Alijah Bah scored three touchdowns through the air for the Panthers, showcasing his receiving skills and run-after-catch ability. The Panthers host Blair Blazers, who are having a rough 0-2 start, on Thursday.