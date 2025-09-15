Police seeking man wanted for July attempted murder in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police are asking the public for help locating a man who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in downtown Silver Spring near the Washington, D.C. border in late July, the department said Friday afternoon in a press release.

Let's get this guy off the street! Please see the below press release and call 911 if you see this guy – he is dangerous! https://t.co/PUpl0VyBmQ — MCPD 3D Commander (@MCPD3DCommander) September 12, 2025

Deondray Darnell Osborne, 33, of no known address, allegedly fired multiple shots at a person sitting in a parked car in the 8000 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring, the release said.

The area is south of the intersection of East West Highway and 16th Street near the Falkland Chase and Summit Hills apartment complexes.

County police officers responded to the location just before 4:30 p.m. on July 20 for the report of a domestic violence call, the release said. Police allege Osborne drove a silver Chrysler Pacifica with Maryland license plate 4FC4143 into a nearby parking lot, exited the car and fired multiple shots at a person in a vehicle. He left the scene shortly after.

- Advertisement -

The person inside the vehicle was not shot or injured, police said, but the vehicle was struck “several times.”

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Osborne that charges him with first-degree murder and other charges.

Police are advising that Osborne is “considered armed and dangerous,” and people who see him should call 911 and not approach.

According to digital court records, Osborne was convicted of credit card theft and sentenced to 18 months in jail; however, he has no felony convictions on his record in Maryland.

Jason Cokinos, the commander of the police district covering the Silver Spring area, posted about Osborne on social media Friday, calling him dangerous.

“Let’s get this guy off the street!” Cokinos said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Osborne or the crime to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or call 1-866-411-8477. Tips may remain anonymous, and any that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $10,000.