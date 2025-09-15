First responders rescue man who fell into Potomac River near Billy Goat Trail

A man was pulled from the Potomac River by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews on Saturday evening after falling off the Billy Goat Trail. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. [DC News Now]

Silver Spring students’ satellite set to see space

CubeSat, a satellite made by Silver Spring middle and high school students, was on a Falcon 9 rocket launched Sunday at 6:11 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida with supplies for the International Space Station. [Fox 5 DC]

House fire leaves 10 displaced, one hospitalized

A house fire around noon Saturday in Silver Spring left one injured, 10 displaced and $350,000 in damages. A faulty HVAC unit was believed to be the cause. [WUSA 9]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy, with a high of 81 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

ICE incident near Silver Spring’s Eastern Middle School stokes fear, advocates say

Cuban café Colada Shop to close Potomac location at end of September

From Bethesda Magazine: Honeys & Friends pairs ice cream and wine