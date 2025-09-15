‘I love it’: Father-daughter duo take the lead at family’s Bethesda animal clinic

What’s better than working all day taking care of man’s best friend? Doing it every day with your daughter.

In this Small Business September installment, presented by EagleBank, WTOP visited a veterinary clinic in Bethesda where a father is now practicing with his youngest daughter.

“I’m here full time now, and I love it,” Sophia Benson told WTOP.

She graduated from the University of Florida Veterinary School in 2024 and after a yearlong internship, she started working at the family business this summer.

