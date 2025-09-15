Become a Member
Business & Retail

‘I love it’: Father-daughter duo take the lead at family’s Bethesda animal clinic

Sophia Benson marks the third generation to work at the Benson Animal Hospital

By Luke Lukert - WTOP
September 15, 2025 11:53 a.m.
Dog at vet
Photo credit: FreshSplash/Getty Images

What’s better than working all day taking care of man’s best friend? Doing it every day with your daughter.

In this Small Business September installment, presented by EagleBank, WTOP visited a veterinary clinic in Bethesda where a father is now practicing with his youngest daughter.

“I’m here full time now, and I love it,” Sophia Benson told WTOP.

She graduated from the University of Florida Veterinary School in 2024 and after a yearlong internship, she started working at the family business this summer.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

