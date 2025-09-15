Albornoz not seeking re-election to third term on County Council 

Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) will not run for re-election for a third term on the council during the 2026 gubernatorial election, according to a post he shared on social media Monday.

“Serving the county that I love and have proudly called home my entire life has truly been an honor,” Albornoz said. “It has been both humbling and deeply meaningful to represent this community as an elected official, and I am profoundly grateful for the trust, support, and work achieved over the past two terms.”

Albornoz told Bethesda Today on Monday that it was “time to explore something different.”

“I want to stay in the public service realm, and I also want to give myself a long enough runway to be able to figure out what I’m going to do next,” Albornoz said. “So I will be spending the next few months doing that, but it’s been a wonderful experience, and I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

The 49-year-old Albornoz, a Kensington resident who served as the director of the county’s recreation department under County Executive Ike Leggett, joined the County Council in 2018 as an at large member and was re-elected in 2022.

He previously served on the Public Safety Committee and is currently the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. He also serves on the Education and Culture Committee.

All eleven council seats, four of which are at-large seats, are up for re-election in 2026.

With Albornoz deciding not to seek a second term, this means three of the four at-large seats will be up for grabs without an incumbent in the race during the 2026 election. Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and Evan Glass (D-At-large), are running for County Executive to replace Marc Elrich (D), who cannot run again due to term limits.

A November referendum approved by voters amended the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), is also running for county executive. Elrich, who formerly served three terms as an at-large council member, has created a campaign committee to seek to return to the council in an at-large seat.

Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) has confirmed her intent to run for re-election. Other current councilmembers who have confirmed their intent to run for re-election include Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5), Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7).

Albornoz told Bethesda Today that, among his accomplishments on the council, he was proud of how Montgomery County navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were a lot of lessons learned, things we would have done differently, but we came out intact and stronger in many ways, and our public health infrastructure grew through COVID and is stronger now than it was before COVID, which I’m proud of,” Albornoz said.