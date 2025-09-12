After complaints, MCPS ‘deep clean’ of Carver Education Center to start Monday

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is planning to “conduct a deep clean” starting Monday of the Carver Educational Services Center (CESC) in Rockville after employees voiced complaints about mold, inadequate ventilation and air quality concerns, according to an early September email from MCPS leadership.

“Increased humidity levels contributed to some building-related concerns at CESC, specifically related to the increased visible presence of mold,” Adnan Mamoon, the chief operations officer for MCPS said in a Sept. 4 email to employees who work at Carver. “We have also received reports of high humidity, air quality concerns, and pest activity.”

Christine Handy, the president of the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals, the union representing administrators, said during public testimony at the Sept. 4 school board meeting that union members have reported problems with the building for years.

“Mold that impacts the air they breathe, bugs that bite and leave bumps and rashes, inadequate ventilation, and concerns about air quality. These are not conditions that support wellness. The stories are alarming,” Handy said at the meeting. “There are rooms where some employees refuse to work because colleagues have become seriously ill with upper respiratory and autoimmune issues while working there. “

- Advertisement -

The Carver center, located at 850 Hungerford Drive, opened in 1951 as the first and only high school for Black students in the county, according to Maryland historic building records. Much of the central services for MCPS and the school board moved to a new office building, located at 15 W. Gude Drive in Rockville, in May 2024.

Many schools have also faced concerns about building conditions, including A. Mario Loiederman Middle in Silver Spring, which advocated for a new HVAC system in May. At the time, staff said the school dealt with inside temperatures reaching as low as 40 degrees and as high as 90 degrees, odd smells, mold throughout the building and moisture collecting on floors and desks.

About $6.5 million in the fiscal year 2026 budget was allocated for school maintenance. That amount includes funding for “facility task force teams” that will include maintenance experts from a variety of fields to address a backlog of needed maintenance.

Pia Morrison, president of SEIU Local 500, the union representing support staff, told Bethesda Today on Sept. 4 that the building was important historically, but staff have long complained about the condition of the building.

“Respectfully, it looks really elitist to have the Board of Ed move out, to have all of a lot of the leaders … of MCPS, move out of Carver and to leave everyone else there knowing that that building is unhealthy,” Morrison said.

Handy said MCPS needed to remediate the building and urged the school board to put Carver in its Capital Improvements Program (CIP), which covers large scale renovations, renewal and replacement projects for infrastructure.

“Basically, we keep putting a band-aid on this building,” Handy told the board. “We need immediate action to remediate these conditions. It is not acceptable for my colleagues to continue working in this environment.”

In the Sept. 4 email to staff working in the Carver center, Mamoon admitted that Carver was in “rough” shape, but said it was still safe to work in.

“While some individuals have chosen to work from other locations, no one has been required to leave the building (we’re not there yet, we would tell you if we were),” Mamoon said in the email.

- Advertisement -

Mamoon said in the email that MCPS set up an alternative work location at a holding school, Grosvenor Elementary in Bethesda, for staff members to use. Mamoon said a “more thorough assessment” of the building will begin this fall, which will inform future remediation efforts.

In the meantime, Mamoon said in the email that next week the district will conduct a “deep clean” of each suite.

“Specific instructions will be provided in the next week in order to provide directions on how to prepare offices and cubicles for this deep clean,” Mamoon said. “We will share the schedule of these deep cleans with leadership so that they can share this information with their staff members.”