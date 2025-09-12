ICE incident near Silver Spring’s Eastern Middle School stokes fear, advocates say 

Two “heavily armed, masked men” without clear identification chased two other men on foot, handcuffed them and then paraded them in front of parents and students at Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring Wednesday morning, according to a social media post made by county councilmember Kristin Mink on Thursday.

“To say it was upsetting is an understatement,” a parent who witnessed the incident with her 11-year-old daughter was quoted as saying in Mink’s post. “If the point of the mission was to scare immigrants and terrorize children, then their mission was accomplished,” the parent added.

Mink (D) represents District 5, which is just north of the school. She wrote that she was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the incident, which she said occurred around 8 a.m. as students were arriving at school.

The incident was part of an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “enforcement effort” according to a letter sent to the school community from Eastern Middle’s principal Lisa Shorts. While the incident remained off school grounds according to Shorts, Mink and other community advocates said it caused fear and panic for some families in the community.

- Advertisement -

“We cannot, must not, and will not normalize and event like this, which leaves marks on the souls of not only those having loved ones violently ripped from them, but on those who witness it,” Mink said on social media. “Especially children. Especially those who know their loved ones may be at risk of being abducted in such a manner.”

According to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) school profiles, 25.5% of Eastern Middle’s student population are emergent multilingual learners and 58% receive Free and Reduced-price Meals (FARMs). Additionally, 51.2% of the population is Hispanic, 17.7% are Black, 16.3% are white and 9.8% are Asian.

CASA, an organization that says it supports working class Black, Latino/a/e, Afro-descendent, Indigenous, and Immigrant communities, said in a Friday statement that the incident has caused families to keep children home, “leading to a noticeable drop in attendance after the violent incident near the school’s drop-off and pick-up area.”

According to the statement, CASA has offered more than 400 English as a Second Language classes at the middle school for years. The organization demanded the “State Department of Education and leadership offer clear guidance for all public schools.”

“CASA strongly stands with community leaders and the families of Eastern Middle School in condemning ICE’s violence during student drop off where families take their children to and from school each day,” Alex Vazquez, CASA’s Director of Maryland Organizing said in the statement. “Children can not learn and families can not engage in that learning when they don’t trust our educational spaces to be authentically safe, welcoming, and inclusive.”

The Montgomery County Immigrant Rights Collective, a group that responds to ICE activity and shares training and resources to protect immigrants in Maryland, said on social media that it was an “outrage that children and caregivers were forced to witness this violence, and many more heard about it from unofficial sources afterwards, causing panic for some families.”

It is the latest incident in school communities being impacted by intensifying efforts to deport immigrants at the direction of President Donald Trump. In June, hundreds of students at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring walked out in protest of actions by ICE, including the recent deportation of one of their peers.

Following the Wednesday incident, Mink, Montgomery County Immigrant Rights Collective and parent advocates called on MCPS to support school staff and communities when it comes to immigration enforcement.

“Parent advocates and leaders want confirmation that MCPS has plans to support our school communities regarding immigration enforcement,” Montgomery County Council of PTAs President Brigid Howe told Bethesda Today over text on Friday. “We know they may not be able to share specific strategies, but it’s scary and heartbreaking to see community members handcuffed near school drop-off or to hear stories about separated families. When things are scary we need reassurance that the right supports are there … and if they’re not, we want to advocate for them to be prioritized.”

- Advertisement -

The Eastern Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests from Bethesda Today for comment.

On Aug. 26, Superintendent Thomas Taylor told Bethesda Today that administrators and staff have undergone extensive training related to possible immigration enforcement at schools.

According to the MCPS website, if immigration officers arrive to a school, staff will verify the visitor’s identity, request official documentation, notify MCPS legal counsel, contact any impacted student’s families and follow security protocols to “ensure the safety of students and staff.” MCPS doesn’t collect or share information concerning immigration status of enrolled students, according to the MCPS website.

Montgomery County school board President Julie Yang told Bethesda Today on Friday that video of the incident was “disturbing,” but that MCPS will educate everyone and “student privacy is still the law of the land” so the district won’t provide student information.

“While MCPS cannot obstruct state or federal law enforcement officers carrying out a lawful order, we take every measure to maintain a safe and stable learning environment for students and staff,” The MCPS website states.

The MCPS website also provides other resources regarding immigration enforcement, including Dos and Don’ts for students and families if ICE authorities come to their homes, a card detailing residents’ rights and a list of community partners.

Mink said on social media that Tuesday night she hosted her third information session for MCPS employees on immigration response in partnership with unions representing MCPS employees, Montgomery County Immigrant Rights Collective and Students For Asylum and Immigration Reform.

Yang said as an immigrant herself – the board president was born and raised in Wuhan, China –she understands the “fear and isolation” and how difficult these situations can be.

“We as a community have to say we follow the law, but at the same time, we create a loving community for one another,” Yang said.