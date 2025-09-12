From Bethesda Magazine: Honey & Friends pairs ice cream and wine

Restaurateur James Alefantis has created a culinary fiefdom of deliciousness with three popular eateries—Comet Ping Pong, Muchas Gracias and Buck’s Fishing and Camping—on the Chevy Chase, D.C., block where Politics and Prose bookstore is located. In 2023, he took over the former Sugar Fox space next to Muchas Gracias and turned it into an ice cream shop called Bee Goods. “We were losing money hand over fist, so I decided it needed to be something else,” Alefantis says. He acquired a beer and wine license with the idea of pivoting to a wine bar, but when he was ready to open the new place, which is called Honeys & Friends, it was May and expectant kids were knocking on the door asking for ice cream. What else could he do but combine the two ideas and give the public what they wanted—ice cream for the kids and wine for their parents?

The retail area is barely 200 square feet, but there’s a complete bakery kitchen in the back. A table that seats 12 stands in the middle of the room, and there’s seating for eight at two low counters perfect for small children. Alefantis supplies the paper and washable markers that scores of kids have used to produce colorful ice cream-related drawings that adorn the space.

Shelves of mostly French and Italian wines, ranging between $15 and $290, line the walls on both sides, with tags attached to bottles explaining provenance and tasting notes. “Rare, beautiful. A classically styled Bandol, full of finesse and grip. Stony and dark fruit. Drink now with food. Mourvèdre, Grenache, Cinsault [grapes],” declares a tag for Domaine Tempier Bandol Rouge 2021 “Lulu et Lucien” that goes for $85.

Ten often-changing flavors of ice cream (some made in-house, others from Moorenko’s Ice Cream in Silver Spring)are offered, such as honey lavender, lemon Biscoff, cherry stracciatella, cookie monster, and chocolate chunk and cream ($6.50/$8.50/$10.50 for one/two/three scoops). Oreos, gummy bears and sprinkles are among the many available toppings. A two-scoop sundae topped with hot ganache (chocolate sauce) is $12. Milkshakes ($12.95) and housemade cookies ($3.75)—which can be made into ice cream sandwiches—are also available.

Honeys & Friends is available for private dinners and cocktail parties. A cocktail party for 30 with heavy hors d’oeuvres for two hours costs around $3,000, inclusive of tax and gratuity. “And that can be upgraded,” Alefantis says. “It’s really curated to the guests and the event, very personal. I’m the owner—I’ll even do the flowers for you.”

Honeys & Friends, 5027 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., honeysandfriends.com

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.