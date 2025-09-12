Two Silver Spring men held without bond in fatal shootings of two 17-year-olds

Two men arrested in connection with two fatal shootings that occurred in Silver Spring’s Long Branch neighborhood were ordered held without bond in county jail on Monday by a Montgomery County District Court.

Jhony Steve Rosales-Castillo, 20, and Juan Carlos Gutierrez-Hernandez, 18, both of Silver Spring, were arrested Saturday after detectives executed a search warrant of their home on 11th Avenue in Silver Spring, according to charging documents. Two semiautomatic handguns were found in the house, the documents said.

The warrant was obtained after the fatal shooting deaths of Jaril Verde Murillo, 17, of no fixed address, on Aug. 19 in the 700 block of University Boulevard East, and Charly Blayner Vail Lucas, 17, of Silver Spring, on Sep. 5 at Long Branch Local Park. A 21-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was also shot and injured in the second shooting incident.

Telemundo 44 Washington D.C. spoke with the parents of Vail Lucas about the incident.

“It is very hard to imagine that they took the life of a person, they snatched my son away from me,” the mother of Vail Lucas, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear for her safety, said in Spanish to Telemundo 44.

Rosales-Castillo and Gutierrez-Hernandez were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to police. On Monday, District Court Judge Patrick Mays ordered both men to be held without bond in county jail.

Both men are being represented by public defenders. A spokesperson for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond Thursday to Bethesda Today’s request for comment from the public defenders representing them.

According to digital court records, both men will return to the District Court in Rockville at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

The 17-year-old from Guatemala was going to turn 18 in September and had lived in the United States with his family for five years, Telemundo 44 reported.

Vail Lucas’ father, who also wished to remain anonymous, told Telemundo 44 he just wanted justice.

It appears two GoFundMe fundraisers have been launched for both teens. One campaign for Verde Murillo is requesting donations to send his body back to Honduras, where his parents live. The campaign for Vail Lucas is asking for funds to help his parents send his body to Guatemala.

The shootings

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, county officers responded to the 700 block of University Boulevard East for reports of shots fired and a call for a person down in the roadway, police said. When officers arrived at the location, they found Verde Murillo suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services crews attempted life-saving measures on Verde Murillo, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to charging documents, detectives learned that before Verde Murillo was shot, he was with two friends at the 7-Eleven at 650 University Boulevard East to get some food. Inside the 7-Eleven, detectives wrote, the teens encountered two suspects “mean mugging” them. The two suspects then left the store, and shortly after, Verde Murillo left with his two friends.

After leaving the store, Verde Murillo and his friends saw the two suspects again. That’s when one of the two suspects began shooting, charging documents state. Verde Murillo’s friends ran to a nearby gas station for help and later discovered their friend had been shot and didn’t make it.

About two and a half weeks later, county and Park police officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the area of 711 Langley Place in Silver Spring for reports of shots fired, according to charging documents. The area is a residential neighborhood adjacent to Long Branch Local Park and about 0.3 miles away from where Verde Murillo was fatally shot.

When officers arrived, they found Vail Lucas and the 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Vail Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police spokesperson Shiera Goff said Thursday in an email to Bethesday Today that the Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Vail Lucas’ death a homicide. She did not have updated information on the status of the 21-year-old who was injured.

After the shooting, detectives were able to obtain nearby surveillance video, which revealed that two suspects ran away from the scene of the shooting, according to charging documents. They also obtained a search warrant for the 11th Avenue residence and executed the search in the early morning hours of Sept. 6.

During the search, detectives recovered two semiautomatic handguns, one of which was in the bedroom of Gutierrez-Hernandez, and the other in the room of Rosales-Castillo, according to charging documents. Because both men are under 21 years old, they were arrested for possession of a firearm by a minor.

After their arrest, Gutierrez-Hernandez and Rosales-Castillo were transported to the Montgomery County Department of Police Headquarters and agreed to speak with detectives, charging documents state. While being interviewed, Rosales-Castillo allegedly confessed to being at both shootings with Gutierrez-Hernandez and “having an ongoings disputes with both sets of victims.”

Rosales-Castillo also allegedly admitted to being with Gutierrez-Hernandez at the 7-Eleven on University Boulevard, later waiting for the group nearby and shooting at the group and running away, charging documents state. He also allegedly admitted to shooting at the second group of people at the park and said that Gutierrez Hernandez also shot at Vail Lucas and the other victim.

When speaking to investigators, Gutierrez-Hernandez allegedly admitted to being present at both locations of the shootings and “witnessing [Rosales-Castillo] shooting” at all three victims and fleeing the scene together.