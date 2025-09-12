County Council passes zoning change in hopes of Costco gas station coming to Viva White Oak

The Montgomery County Council voted 9-2 at its meeting Tuesday to amend setback requirements for gas stations with the goal of attracting Costco to build a store with a mega gas station within the future Viva White Oak development project. Councilmember Kristin Mink called the amendment “critical” for the project. [Montgomery Community Media]

MCPS employee background checks go mobile

After a Montgomery County Inspector General report revealed that Montgomery County Public Schools was not properly vetting thousands of school employees, the school district is now bringing background checks to teachers and schools with a mobile unit. [Fox 5]

Inclusive Rockville performance group celebrates 20th season

ArtStream, a Rockville-based performing arts group that provides opportunities to individuals with disabilities, is kicking off its 20th season in October. Connor O’Shaunghnessy, a participant at ArtStream, said the program has meant a lot to him, helping him become more comfortable with public speaking and connecting with new friends. [NBC News 4]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high near 81 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Delivering more than mail: Carrier’s 37 years of community and canine connections

Lockdown lifted: Two Northwood High students in custody, BB gun recovered

More than 150 turn out to discuss University Boulevard Corridor Plan