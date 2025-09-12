Cuban café Colada Shop to close Potomac location at end of September

Potomac’s Colada Shop, a Cuban café known for its coffee, sandwiches and empanadas, will be moving out of its location in the Cabin John Village shopping center on Sept. 28, according to a Thursday statement from owner Daniella Senior.

“We are so grateful to the Potomac community for welcoming Colada Shop over the past few years. With the conclusion of our lease, we’ve decided to close this chapter,” Senior said in the statement.

Closing the shop at 7993 Tuckerman Lane will allow the Cuban eatery to “focus on exploring exciting new opportunities for Colada Shop in the region,” Senior said.

Maru Valdes, a publicist for Colada Shop, declined to comment in an email to Bethesda Today about a new Colada Shop location. It is unclear whether that will be in Montgomery County.

Colada Shop specializes in Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, cocktails and coffee and also serves specialty dishes such as Ropa Vieja and Camarones Enchilados. The Potomac location opened in April 2021 and there are six other Colada Shops in the Washington, D.C. area, including two “cafecitos,” which are smaller-sized concepts of the café.

The Tuckerman Lane space may not be vacant for very long. Pura Vida, a Miami-based restaurant chain, is reported to be filling the Colada Shop space, according to Store Reporter. An opening timeline has not yet been determined.

Pura Vida has 40 locations across Florida, New York and California serving health-focused food items, coffee and tea drinks, smoothies, acai bowls, all-day breakfast dishes, bowls, salads, sandwiches and wraps, according to its website.

Pura Vida did not respond to Bethesda Today’s email request for comment on the Potomac location on Friday afternoon.

As Colada Shop’s Potomac location prepares to close in about two weeks, it will still be participating in its Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, according to Valdes.

Colada Shop is partnering with nailsaloon, a local nail salon, to offer guests gifts on Monday in celebration of the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, according to a press release from the salon. Guests at any nailsaloon location will receive a Colada Shop brownie during their services and a card for a free mojito at any Colada Shop location, the release said. The first 100 visitors at Colada Shop on Monday will receive a free brownie and $10 gift card for services at nailsaloon.

Nailsaloon’s Chevy Chase location is at 5449 Wisconsin Ave.

During the rest of Hispanic Heritage Month, Colada Shop will be teaming up with four Washington, D.C.-area nonprofits serving the Hispanic community, according to a Wednesday press release from the restaurant.

Each week, the eatery will donate 10% of Colada Shop’s profits from all locations made from purchases using a unique code for each organization. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, donations will go toward the Latin American Youth Center (code: LAYC), a D.C.-based nonprofit with a center in downtown Silver Spring.

Valdes said that although Colada Shop will no longer be in Potomac, residents can participate by visiting its other locations. Colada Shop has four eateries in the District, located at The Wharf, DuPont Circle and on 14th Street, and two in Virginia, in Clarendon and Arlington.

Senior also said in her statement that Colada Shop will soon open a new location at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

“The future is bright, and we’re just getting started,” Senior said.