Northwood High placed on lockdown after report of student with weapon off-campus 

Northwood High School was placed on lockdown Thursday due to the report of a student who may have a weapon but is not in the school building, according to messages sent to Northwood families and shared with Bethesda Today.

Northwood High is in the Charles W. Woodward High School building in Rockville while its Silver Spring campus undergoes reconstruction. Prior to being placed on lockdown, the school was placed in “secure status.”

At roughly 11:20 a.m., Northwood Principal Jonathan Garrick said the school was in a secure situation due to the report of a serious incident in the community.

“Northwood HS is currently in a SECURE (not Lockdown) due to a report of a student who is not in the building but may have a weapon,” a message to families from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) said.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., the school was placed on lockdown “on advice from police” according to a message from MCPS. At about 12:25 p.m., MCPS said in a message that police had an individual in custody, but the school remained on lockdown while police continued their investigation.

MCPS spokespeople did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s requests for comment.

This is at least the third incident in the past two weeks where a school was placed on secure status — Rockville High School and nearby Meadow Hall Elementary School in Rockville were placed under secure status due to a swatting call to the high school Sept. 3 and a false bomb threat sent Bethesda-Chevy Chase High in Bethesda into secure status Sept. 4.

Additionally, on Tuesday, an altercation between a current and former student at John F. Kennedy High in Silver Spring led to the use of pepper spray.

MCPS introduced new emergency protocols for the 2025-2026 school year that change the language surrounding actions that schools implement, such as secure, which directs “students and adults to return to the building or for staff to bring everyone indoors. Staff should lock outside doors, account for all students and adults and conduct “business as usual,” according to the MCPS website.

A lockdown requires students to move away from sight, be quiet and listen to staff members, while adults must gather students from the hallway, if possible. Staff are required to lock the classroom door, not open it and to turn off the lights. Students and staff must stay out of sight and be quiet, and prepare to run or fight.