Gov. Moore appoints county prosecutor to be new Circuit Court judge

Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced his appointment of Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney James Dietrich to be a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge, the governor’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Dietrich, who grew up in upstate New York and now lives in the county, has served as a county prosecutor for the past seven years and also is an adjunct professor at the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, the release said. The state’s attorney’s office declined to provide his age and where he lives due to safety concerns.

Dietrich said Thursday morning in an emailed statement to Bethesda Today that he was “honored and humbled” by Moore’s appointment of him to be an associate judge in the court.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Montgomery County on the bench and in the community,” Dietrich said. “A Circuit Court judge has a tremendous amount of responsibility in all aspects of the law. I will try my best to carry out those responsibilities with the same integrity and judgement I have used in the last 28 years as an Assistant State’s Attorney.”

- Advertisement -

In the county, Dietrich has prosecuted cases such as the trial for Alex Ye, the former Wootton High School student who was sentenced on a charge of threat of mass violence related to his manifesto describing plans for a school shooting. And, the trial for a Clarksburg dentist, Dr. James Ryan, who was found guilty of murder in the overdose death of his girlfriend after providing her with drugs from his practice.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said Wednesday evening in a statement emailed to Bethesda Today that Moore “could not have made a finer choice” in appointing Dietrich.

“James Dietrich has had a distinguished career in both Montgomery and Howard Counties. He was unequivocally the best choice for this position,” McCarthy said, noting that Dietrich is “highly respected” by prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges throughout the state.

According to the release, Dietrich began his career as a prosecutor with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office and served there as assistant state’s attorney for 21 years. In addition, he also served as the circuit court trial team leader for 10 years.

While at the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dietrich has been a member of several units and divisions including the Felony Trial, Major Crime and Overdose Prosecution divisions, according to the office’s website.

Before working in state’s attorney’s offices, Dietrich earned his bachelor’s degree at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, and his law degree at Catholic University, Columbus School of Law. Now an adjunct professor at his alma mater, Dietrich “teaches courses on evidence, criminal procedure, and trial practice,” the release states.

Dietrich was one of two state circuit court judge appointments announced by Moore on Wednesday. Moore also appointed Howard County public defender Kristina Watkowski

“The Montgomery County and Worcester County Circuit Courts are gaining two remarkable servants of the law,” Moore said in the release. “Throughout their legal careers, James Dietrich and Kristina Watkowski have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to integrity and justice that will serve the people of Maryland well for years to come. I thank them for raising their hands to serve on the bench.”