Delivering more than mail: Carrier’s 37 years of community and canine connections

For 37 years, Katherine Carpenter delivered everything from letters and packages to urns and live bees in her capacity as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for the more than 400 condos and townhouses near Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. On Aug. 28, her final day in uniform, she had one wish: to leap into The Gables neighborhood’s beloved community pool.

Carpenter, 58, posted in The Gables’ Facebook group, where she’s been a longtime member, saying she planned to take the plunge at 4 p.m. on her retirement day, and invited anyone to join or watch.

That sunny afternoon, nearly a dozen people gathered, residents told Bethesda Today. As Carpenter splashed into the water, still in uniform, three women jumped in with her.

“They mean as much to me as I do to them … people in the community. I feel that they are my family,” Carpenter said, stifling tears as she reflected on the love she’s received from her customers. “I am having a hard time because how do you tell your family goodbye?”

- Advertisement -

Route 43

Carpenter, a Gaithersburg resident, grew up in Rockville and joined the U.S. Postal Service shortly after graduating from Charles W. Woodward High School in 1984. She has worked the same route since 1986, with only minor changes over the years.

When Carpenter picked up Route 43, The Gables and many of the neighboring luxury developments were either still under construction or just beginning to fill in.

“People come and go, but … Kathy was a very consistent person,” Lane Engles, a resident on Carpenter’s route, told Bethesda Today over the phone on Tuesday. “She was both a terrific mail carrier and a wonderful person, so we’re really gonna miss her.”

Engles, 82, and neighbor Joan Goodman, 71, are Carpenter’s only original customers still living in The Gables. Both described their relationships with her as friendships that go beyond her job, often talking about politics, sharing a love of dogs, seeking advice on work projects, and finding creative ways to spend time together.

“She’s a legend. Her depth—her ability to connect with all different kinds of people on so many different levels. She’s helped me when I’ve had surgery,” Goodman said. “She’s just unbelievable, so she’s now a dear friend, and I love Kathy.”

Carpenter said that, although she “can’t imagine doing anything else,” she made the decision to retire at the beginning of the year because she didn’t like the “shift in the post office.”

“They can say they’re geared in customer service, but they’re not and I don’t feel that way. It’s more about their numbers,” Carpenter said.

Photo credit: Courtesy Katherine Carpenter

The Dog Whisperer

Many residents who spoke with Bethesda Today emphasized that Carpenter’s love and care for their dogs has brought them closer to her and to each other.

“Every dog that sees her coming—that sees her truck—they are jumping out of the windows to get to her, and I’m not kidding you. I just watched this over and over,” Goodman said.

- Advertisement -

Residents emphasized that she knew all their names and addresses, as well as the names of their children, dogs and cats. She would routinely recover misdelivered packages, check on residents she worried might be sick or lonely, leave daily dog treats in mailboxes and buy toys, bubbles and coloring books for the neighborhood children.

She also regularly walks and dog-sits for residents in The Gables and nearby developments on her route, including Goodman and Engles’ pets over the years. She said she aims to continue dog sitting during her retirement.

Photo credit: Courtesy Katherine Carpenter

“She is the kind of person that I tell other people about … because she’s a unique person in the world. I call her the dog whisperer,” Goodman said. “The impact she had on the dog neighborhood is the same impact she’s had on the adults that have lived here and the children.”

Patty O’Brien, 63, a retired resident who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, recalled a difficult time when her dog, Beau, underwent chemotherapy, and Carpenter was a constant support.

“When I was growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s, you knew the mailman and you knew the garbage man and you knew the milkman, and everybody would come by the house and they were almost like family friends,” O’Brien said. “You don’t really see that anymore … until I moved here, so it’s just a huge, old-time sense of community.”

Retirement Party

Engles and a friend organized a retirement party for Carpenter at the neighborhood clubhouse on Saturday afternoon.

Carpenter was greeted with balloons, a banner reading “THE LEGEND HAS RETIRED,” a spread of food and drinks—including a cake decorated with her face and miniature dogs. She was also gifted a book created by her customers featuring the dogs and cats she has served in her career.

“It was just so fun, and she was so touched. She made a little speech, and some people made speeches, and then we had a bunch of cocktails. It was awesome,” O’Brien said.

About 70 people from The Gables and neighboring developments shuffled in and out of the party over six hours.

“Everyone had a great time, and I was overwhelmed with words from people. It was just really really sweet,” Carpenter said.

The Gables after Carpenter

O’Brien and Engles joked that since Carpenter’s retirement, neighbors expect their “mail to be lost.”

“The first day after she retired … I opened my box and there was mail for my neighbor, and so I took a photo of it and I texted her,” Engles said. “I told her that it took less than 24 hours for someone else—some other mail carrier—to make a mistake.”

Goodman also joked that she has heard neighbors say, “Well, Kathy retired, so it’s a good time to move.”

Though Carpenter still plans to maintain the connections she built with her customers, stay active on The Gables’ Facebook page, and attend community functions, she said she’s struggling with the idea of no longer interacting with them and their dogs every day.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else. I’m really having a hard time thinking about it,” Carpenter said. “I love what I do. I loved it.”