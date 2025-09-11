Altercation leads to use of pepper spray at Kennedy High, police say  

An altercation between a student and a former student at John F. Kennedy High led to the use of pepper spray at the Silver Spring school on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County police and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

Police and MCPS shared differing accounts with Bethesda Today of who was the victim and who used the pepper spray.

Police spokesperson Shiera Goff told Bethesda Today on Wednesday that Marcus Jones, the former police chief and current MCPS security and compliance chief, said that a former student was at the school Tuesday and an altercation occurred between the former student and a current student of the school. The former student pepper sprayed the current Kennedy student during the altercation.

However, MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram said in an email to Bethesda Today Wednesday night that he was “aware of an incident involving the use of pepper spray by a student” on Wednesday and that it was the current student who used the pepper spray on the former student. Cram didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions asking for clarification on who was pepper sprayed.

No one was arrested, according to Goff. She did not immediately respond to emailed questions on Wednesday evening about where in the school the incident occurred or if the person who was pepper sprayed was taken to the hospital.