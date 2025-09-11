Become a Member
Become a Member
Family & Education

Altercation leads to use of pepper spray at Kennedy High, police say  

No arrests made at Silver Spring school

By Ashlyn Campbell
September 11, 2025 10:32 a.m. | Updated: September 11, 2025 10:33 a.m.
John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring - Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Marylandstater

An altercation between a student and a former student at John F. Kennedy High led to the use of pepper spray at the Silver Spring school on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County police and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).  

Police and MCPS shared differing accounts with Bethesda Today of who was the victim and who used the pepper spray.  

Police spokesperson Shiera Goff told Bethesda Today on Wednesday that Marcus Jones, the former police chief and current MCPS security and compliance chief, said that a former student was at the school Tuesday and an altercation occurred between the former student and a current student of the school. The former student pepper sprayed the current Kennedy student during the altercation.  

However, MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram said in an email to Bethesda Today Wednesday night that he was “aware of an incident involving the use of pepper spray by a student” on Wednesday and that it was the current student who used the pepper spray on the former student. Cram didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions asking for clarification on who was pepper sprayed.  

- Advertisement -

No one was arrested, according to Goff. She did not immediately respond to emailed questions on Wednesday evening about where in the school the incident occurred or if the person who was pepper sprayed was taken to the hospital.   

Help keep local journalism strong. Learn how you can support the news you rely on.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA