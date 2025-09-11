From Bethesda Magazine: Take a step back in time with a trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

My footsteps crunch on a gravel road cutting through a blanket of grass, and in the distance, hay stalks flutter beneath the contours of South Mountain. It’s a crisp morning in December 2024, and I’m visiting the Eisenhower National Historic Site in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the home of Dwight D. and Mamie Eisenhower from 1954 until 1969.

The Eisenhower home is surrounded by pastures framed with white picket fences. Standing in the doorway is National Park Ranger Dan Vermilya, who welcomes me into an entryway lined with wallpaper featuring the seal of every American state. I scan the elegant living room, admiring a velvet pouf, a pretty-in-pink painting of Mamie Eisenhower, and a marble fireplace, removed from the White House in 1873 by President Ulysses S. Grant. The Eisenhowers’ White House staff found it and gifted it to the couple for their 38th wedding anniversary in 1954.

Between my love of American history and appreciation for preserving landmarks, I feel tears prickling my eyes.

I’ve liked Ike since studying World War II in college. As supreme commander of the Allied forces, he steered the United States to victory against the Nazi regime and commanded the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) because “he wanted to make sure there wasn’t a third world war in his lifetime,” Vermilya tells me.

The Eisenhower National Historic Site. Photo credit: Courtesy NPS.Gov

A Republican, Eisenhower served two terms, signing legislation establishing NASA and the Interstate Highway System. He intervened in Cold War crises and signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1957. He pushed for and passed the Admittance Act granting Alaska and Hawaii statehood in the Union.

Despite his remarkable life, America’s 34th president remained a humble guy from Abilene, Kansas. He cherished Gettysburg’s rural landscape and retired to the farm full time after his presidency. “One of the reasons they bought this property in 1950 was that they had lived in Gettysburg in 1918 when Eisenhower commanded Camp Colt,” Vermilya says.

The house still contains the family’s belongings and artifacts, including mementos from friends and fans. The lacquer coffee table was given to Eisenhower by the first lady of Korea on the first anniversary of the Korean War armistice. “That agreement was one of his proudest achievements,” Vermilya notes. While Eisenhower recovered from a heart attack in 1955, the farm served as the unofficial White House. World leaders, including Prime Minister Nehru of India and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, called on Eisenhower here.

The Eisenhowers lived at the Gettysburg farm until their deaths—Ike’s in 1969 and Mamie’s in 1979—treasuring the sounds of lowing cattle, laughter of their grandkids, and rhythms of small-town life. They gave the farmstead to the National Park Service.

Experience the annual World War II Weekend. Photo credit: Courtesy Destination Gettysburg

Vermilya says most visitors come to the area to learn about the Civil War at Gettysburg National Military Park. The Eisenhower site remains a somewhat hidden gem, except during three days in September when more than 7,000 people converge here for the annual World War II Weekend.

This year’s theme is the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory (European and Pacific foes surrendered in 1945). The Eisenhower site is converted into a living history camp with World War II veterans riding in camouflage tanks and reenactors in field jackets. “We have American, British, Canadian and Polish living history exhibits,” Vermilya says. “But the focus is on what World War II meant for the Eisenhower family and how the U.S. worked with its allies.”

The free World War II Weekend is at the Eisenhower National Historic Site from Sept.19-21. Vermilya recommends coming on Sunday, usually the least crowded day. Check nps.gov/eise/world-war-ii-week

end for a schedule of events.

“We try to keep the tone commemorative because it’s the second world war, a cataclysmic and tragic event,” Vermilya adds. “16 million Americans served in uniform, and millions more on the homefront. It touched everyone. We want to give people a chance to connect with those stories.”

I love exploring small towns, but Gettysburg holds a special place in my heart. I come year after year because it’s only 70 miles from Bethesda, and there are always new places to discover. Beyond that, I’m touched by the friendliness of the people who enjoy chatting about their hometown.

Hotel Gettysburg is situated in the center of town. Photo credit: Courtesy Hotel Gettysburg

Hotel Gettysburg is an ideal home base because it’s centrally located, on Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square. From there, I can walk to restaurants, shops and the wonderful Majestic Theater. Constructed in 1925, the hotel retains its landmark style but with modern decor after a major renovation in 2024.

From my hotel window, I watch tourists pose beside “Return Visit,” a life-size statue of Abraham Lincoln greeting a contemporary gentleman. Lincoln waves his top hat toward the David Wills House, where he slept and finalized his famous Gettysburg Address. I’ve taken many selfies there myself. It’s one of the most iconic spots in a town full of momentous markers.

That evening, I join friends at the Dobbin House Tavern, where a roving troubadour serenades our candlelit table. Our waitress in Colonial attire loads the table with steaks and crabcakes, while Rick Beamer, Dobbin House’s general manager, tells us about the Rev. Alexander Dobbin, who built the property in 1776. Beamer says Dobbin had 19 children between two wives. “For a man of the time, he was quite wealthy. Most Colonial homes were one or two rooms, but the Dobbinses had four bedrooms upstairs and four rooms downstairs.” His son Matthew added rooms over the kitchen for a station on the Underground Railroad. After dinner, I climb the stairs to see the hiding places.

In Gettysburg, I feel a deep connection to the past. That feeling is especially true inside the Shriver House Museum there. A reenactor in a hoop skirt ushers my group from room to room, describing the harrowing experiences endured by the Shriver family, owners of the townhouse during the Civil War. After the family escaped, rebel soldiers took over the property. “Confederate sharpshooters knocked holes in the attic wall, and two soldiers died there,” says Abbie Hoffman, the museum’s director.

Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum. Photo credit: Noel Kline

Another immersive experience awaits at Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum. Exhibits at the museum, which is operated by the Adams County Historical Society, depict life in the region from pre-Colonial times to Eisenhower’s era. “Caught in the Crossfire Experience” is a life-size Civil War-era cabin where gunshot blasts and screams fill the air. Soon, I’m shaking as much as the room.

Returning to the square, The Upper Crust offers the perfect dose of reality, a lively spot with a fun combination of Skee-Ball, billiards, barbecue and wood-fired pizzas. Next, I knock off some stylish gifts from my holiday list at Lark, A Modern Marketplace. On the lower level is Waldo’s & Co., a bookstore, coffee bar and art co-op where patrons are typing away on their laptops.

Adams County countryside view of Gettysburg. Photo credit: Renee Sklarew

The Adams County Pour Tour is a downloadable map of the area’s breweries, hard cider makers, wineries and distilleries. Many are spread around the countryside but some are downtown, including the Adams County Winery’s tasting room, where I sample the wine sorbet. Dinner is at Union Hotel’s Sign of the Buck, a culinary gem with a sophisticated vibe.

Sure, I’m tired, but I’m not going to miss seeing A Christmas Carol at Majestic Theater. This peppy and professional production is even more fun knowing the performers are local.

On day three, I refuel at The Ragged Edge Coffee House before visiting the World War II American Experience. The museum opened in 2022 and contains jeeps, armored vehicles and a replica of a 1941 living room with furniture from Sears. Collectors Frank and Loni Buck wanted to share their treasures, so they built a museum and education center on their farm near downtown Gettysburg. My favorite is the American Red Cross Clubmobile, a snack truck that boosted the morale of soldiers. “We even have Hershey’s bars in the exact specs of those distributed overseas,” Loni Buck says.

There are many more places I want to see, but I’ll be back for World War II Weekend in September. I think Ike and Mamie would appreciate how visitors from around the world come to Gettysburg to enjoy all their town has to offer.

If You Go

Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Transforming a circa 1896 high school into the Federal Pointe Inn (federalpointeinn.com) was no easy task, but owner Pete Monahan carried out his audacious vision. The antiques collector even furnished the hotel himself. “I go to [antiques] auctions, and when I find a bed that I love, I’ll put it in a room,” he says. Monahan kept remnants of the school, such as chalkboards and wall hooks, and he displays photos of students in the cozy Pointe Pub, which features his mom’s pickle dip recipe.

Hotel Gettysburg (gettysburghotel.com) puts visitors in the heart of the action. The grande dame has welcomed guests since the turn of the 19th century, including U.S. presidents and international heads of state. Some rooms have fireplaces and sitting areas. The hotel restaurant, One Lincoln, is a local hot spot. Considered to be one of the most haunted hotels in America, people have reported hearing the sounds of dying soldiers within its walls (but I never have).

Go early for a table at BYOB bistro 101 (101gettysburgsquare.square.site), with a menu of curated pastas, pizzas, sandwiches and desserts made from scratch ingredients sourced in Pennsylvania.

Plates at Sign of the Buck. Photo credit: Courtesy Sign of the Buck

Chef Josh Fidler’s Sign of the Buck (signofthebuck.com) has elevated Gettysburg’s culinary scene; the farm-to-table restaurant housed in the historic Union Hotel (unionhotelgettysburg.com) serves homemade breadboards, tuna crudo and venison chops. Open for brunch, lunch and dinner.

It’s hard to resist the sea salt chocolate chip cookies at Sweeter Than SAP (sweeterthansap.com), a bakery near Lincoln Square that opened in 2023. You’ll find those same cookies filled with your choice of ice cream flavors at Mr. G’s Ice Cream (mrgsicecream.com) for the ultimate sweet treat.

Fourscore Beer Co. (fourscorebeer.com) serves soft pretzels and chorizo tacos that pair perfectly with the brewery’s fruity sours and West Coast IPAs.

Shopping in Gettysburg. Photo credit: Renee Sklarew

Where to Shop

Save time to examine the fashionable jewelry, clothing and gifts for pets, kids and everyone else at Lark, A Modern Marketplace (larkgifts.com).

The stark paintings of Abraham Lincoln at Wendy Allen’s gallery Lincoln Into Art (lincolnintoart.com) capture the haunting stories of this forthright and courageous president in a top hat.

A view from the street of Gallery 30. Photo credit: Courtesy Destination Gettysburg

Peruse the shelves at Gallery 30 (gallery30.com) to see American-made crafts for every season and taste, including the “Jumpies,” a toy inspired by stories, both fairy tale and true.

Where to Play

It’s not all education in Adams County. Agritourism is also a draw. The circa-1914 Round Barn & Farm Market (roundbarn.farm), one of only a few round barns surviving today, is stocked with seasonal fruit, especially apples and peaches, along with baked goods and honey.

Adams County is famous for its prolific orchards. Take a wagon ride through the fields at Hollabaugh Bros. Farm & Fruit Market (hollabaughbros.com), then pick your own fruit or buy locally sourced food at the year-round market.

Check the lineup at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater (gettysburgmajestic.org) to see classic films, renowned performers and Broadway-style shows.

Travel writer Renee Sklarew is passionate about exploring the mid-Atlantic region and finding enticing stories to share. A longtime resident of Montgomery County, she lives in North Bethesda.

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.