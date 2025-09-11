More than 150 turn out to discuss University Boulevard Corridor Plan

Many Montgomery County residents living in the Silver Spring area voiced their concerns to the County Council Wednesday night that an effort to maximize growth along University Boulevard will cause them to be displaced, increase traffic and overcrowding in schools and put pressure on current infrastructure.

The hearing at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring started tame, with more than 150 attendees and nearly 60 people, including County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and Planning Board Chair Artie Harris, signed up to testify. Some attendees waved yellow signs in opposition to the University Boulevard Corridor Plan and cheered and clapped when those opposed to the plan spoke.

Just seconds into Elrich’s testimony, Nimbee, a bee mascot, interrupted the county executive. The bee, presented by the satirical blog The Takoma Torch, walked down the high school auditorium’s aisle playing music from a speaker and holding a sign that said “R.I.P. MY MarcMANSION. There goes the neighborhood.” Nimbee was escorted out.

In his testimony, Elrich criticized the plan for threatening housing affordability and leaving out residents from the planning process. He said the county should return to more inclusive and community-based planning and recommended the planning department to look at areas in the county that are not “built out” and the high-rises that have not yet been constructed.

“Planning officials are pushing forward with corridor plans that would upsell existing neighborhoods unnecessarily, creating a false impression that there’s not enough room for future growth,” Elrich said Wednesday night. “It is, flat out, not true, but this approach carries serious consequences.”

Montgomery County’s Nimbee appeared at the public hearing, interrupting County Executive Marc Elrich seconds into his testimony. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

In his testimony, Harris said the planning department was “continually working to improve” its outreach and engagement and laid out how staff did outreach for the University Boulevard Corridor Plan.

“Since 2022, the planning staff have held more than 20 community meetings, participated in over 20 neighborhood events and festivals and shared information through bilingual letters, postcards and flyers,” Harris said. “Staff also organized small group conversations and knocked on 1,000 doors, which led to nearly 250 conversations in six different languages.”

As Harris laid out the plan’s vision and thanked planners for their work, he was interrupted by boo’s from hearing attendees.

“The goal of our recommendations is to make this area safer, more walkable and accessible for everyone with opportunities for more community amenities and greater housing choices for residents of all backgrounds and all income levels for different life stages,” Harris said.

After his testimony, Council President Kate Stewart, for the third time, told attendees to “be respectful” and not boo, clap or interrupt speakers.

“To get up here and to share your views can be daunting for some people, and we want to make sure that this is a place where everyone can feel comfortable coming up here and sharing their opinions with the council and this community,” Stewart said.

The proposed University Boulevard Corridor Plan includes recommendations focused on traffic safety, zoning, pedestrian connectivity and transit-oriented growth. It also explores opportunities to provide dedicated transit lanes along University Boulevard and Colesville Road, support bus rapid transit, create bikeway and walkway networks, widen sidewalks and rezone commercial, institutional and residential properties that border University Boulevard.

The plan has garnered ridicule from the community. In February, more than 1,000 residents attended an in-person and video streaming planning board public hearing on the plan. The majority of those who testified opposed the plan, particularly its rezoning recommendations.

The hearing on Wednesday night was no different, with many community members testifying in opposition to the plan. Concerns spanned from fears that the plan would increase traffic congestion, overcrowding in schools, harm the environment, change the character of the single-family neighborhoods along the Boulevard and displace residents from their neighborhoods.

In addition, many people who testified said they felt that the proposed plan did not involve or engage with residents in a meaningful way and felt their concerns were ignored.

Tal Kerem, a Kemp Mill resident, urged councilmembers to oppose the plan and said that any councilmember who voted to approve the plan would be a “breach of trust” for the community.

“Virtually every Civic Association opposed the plan and submitted substantive concerns that were largely brushed aside by the planning board,” Kerem said. “Nothing better illustrates their failure than the degree to which they were caught off guard by the intensity of community opposition to the plan they produced.”

Jeff Snyder, who spoke on behalf of the Woodmoor-Pinecrest Citizens Association, stated that the community group did not support the plan, particularly because they had not received a meaningful impact analysis about the plan’s recommendations.

“The planning department has either not performed or is unwilling to provide residents with a detailed analysis of anticipated impacts, despite our neighborhood’s many requests to do so,” Snyder said. “We’re therefore requesting that the appropriate impact analysis be performed by the planning department and meaningfully shared with our community.”

While the opposition has historically outnumbered supporters of the proposed plan, more people were speaking in support than in previous public hearings.

One of those supporters was Sanjida Rangwala, a resident of the Sligo Woods neighborhood, who said the proposed plan would be the first step in making the corridor safer for everyone in the area. She also praised the rezoning measures.

“I’m happy I made the decision to move here, but if I was to try to move here today, I would not be able to afford to buy even my 1,200 square foot, tiny home. There are no truly affordable neighborhoods left in this county,” Rangwala said. “There’s a housing shortage, especially of smaller homes like mine. I would like to make it easier for more people to live here, and I would like to make all our lives here safer, more connected and better.”

Michael McKee, a University of Maryland student, Blair High School graduate and former Four Corners Resident, also shared his support for the rezoning efforts in the proposed plan. He argued that eliminating single-family zoning along the corridor would be one step in making housing in the county more affordable.

“Even though allowing higher density will not solve the housing crisis that every part of the nation, including MoCo, is facing, it is a critical part of solving it,” McKee said.

The Montgomery County Planning Board approved its draft of the plan on June 12 after eight work sessions in which Montgomery Planning staff and the board revised various sections of the plan based on community feedback from the late-February public hearing.

Several schools, shopping centers and other community staples are located within the 3-mile stretch of University Boulevard that runs from the edge of East Indian Spring Drive in Silver Spring to Amherst Avenue in Wheaton. This includes Montgomery Blair and Northwood high schools; Forest Knolls, Glen Haven and Pine Crest elementary schools; Yeshiva of Greater Washington; St. Bernadette Catholic Church and its school; the Woodmoor shopping center; Kemp Mill Shopping Center; the WTOP radio tower property; and North Four Corners Local and Wheaton Forest parks.

On Tuesday, Planning Board staff presented its ideas for the proposed plan to the County Council. According to the Tuesday presentation, in 2022, 9,800 residents across 3,573 households lived in the area. The median household income was $103,116, but only 15% of households earned more than $200,000, while 22% earned less than $50,000. About 34% of the area was white, 27% was Hispanic/Latino and 24% was Black/African American and 10% was Asian.

Before Wednesday’s hearing, EPIC of MoCo, a community group focused on informing residents about land-use policies and the county’s decision-making processes around housing and transportation issues, held a protest funeral for “affordable home and community stability.”

At the funeral, which was held in the parking lot of the high school, about 20 people donning all-black attire spoke out against the University Boulevard Corridor Plan and shared their concerns about being displaced by the plan’s zoning policies.

EPIC of MoCo held a funeral for the single family home before University Boulevard Corridor plan.. The group has been critical of the planning process for the proposed plan and its rezoning recommendations. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Executive Director and Wheaton resident Kimblyn Persaud told Bethesda Today after the protest that she and other residents in the county and along the 3.5-mile corridor that the plan covers believe the plan will displace current residents.

“We’re saying goodbye to the single-family home,” Persaud said. “We had a funeral service to say our goodbyes and to look around, because a lot of these people here won’t be here when all this development starts. They’re saying that it’s going to be years down the road, but it’s already taking place.”

Elrich press briefing

Earlier on Wednesday, Elrich discussed the plan during his weekly press briefing.

“This new corridor plan approach seems solely focused on producing as much housing as possible by rezoning single-family neighborhoods without adequately addressing other essential elements,” Elrich said during the briefing.

Elrich was joined by Cheryl Gannon, president of the Montgomery County Civic Federation, Inc., who also raised concerns about the impacts the plan could have on communities along the corridor.

Gannon said during Wednesday’s briefing that the plan treats neighborhoods as “part of large land masses” for upzoning for developers’ opportunities.

“Doing it this way just invites problems from infrastructure to stormwater management, school spaces, traffic problems and the loss of naturally occurring affordable housing,” Gannon said. “It’s important to note that everything done in the [corridor] plan could be done in master plans. The only thing missing is community engagement.”

Gannon also said that the plan assumes that a functional bus rapid transit (BRT) system will exist, but it’s unlikely the system will be implemented in the short term.

“The plan removes several lanes of car traffic on University Boulevard in an area that already experiences serious congestion, and without a BRT and without a study of the impacts on traffic and parking, changes in traffic patterns will result in increased cut-through traffic in neighborhoods,” Gannon said.

The civic federation would be urging the county council to reject the plan.

“These top down, one size fits all projects just create alienation, create problems and slows down progress,” Gannon said.