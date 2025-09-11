Police release body camera footage showing arrest of man accused of impersonating police officer

Montgomery County police released body camera footage Wednesday of the recent arrest of Alejandro Zunca, 67, who was charged with impersonating a police officer. In the video, police repeatedly ask Zunca why he was advertising himself as a police officer, and if he was a police officer, to which Zunca replies that he was. [WJLA]

Vandals target crocheted decorations ahead of Wheaton Arts Festival

“Yarn bombs,” which are colorful decorations attached to streetlights and other poles, were recently cut and ripped down along Grandview and Georgia avenues and Reedie Drive in Wheaton ahead of the Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival. Paige Friedman, an artist and Wheaton Arts organizer, said it happened several times over the course of days, and the yarn was discarded on the ground or in dumpsters. [Montgomery County Media]

Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer

Three people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash that involved a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on the American Legion Bridge. The crash involved three vehicles, several lanes were blocks and delays stretched up to four hours during the morning commute. [Fox 5 DC]

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 79 degrees

