One dead after house fire in Bethesda

One person has died after a fire at a two-story home in Bethesda on Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer confirmed with Bethesda Today.

Update – Fatal Fire, Persimmon Tree Rd, fire in basement extinguished, ~60 FFs on scene, upon arrival initial report of person trapped/still inside, within 2/3 minutes 1 unconscious adult was located & rescued/removed, an exhaustive effort to revive the person was unsuccessful https://t.co/fwUkrloGuv pic.twitter.com/ct9v989V7L — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 11, 2025

Around 3:30 p.m., Piringer said in a social media post, MCFRS crews were at the scene of the house fire in the 7000 block of Persimmon Tree Road near Eggert Drive. Crews were initially dispatched after receiving a report of smoke showing and a person trapped inside the home, he said.

The area of the fire is a residential area near the Carderock Springs Elementary School and the southern section of Congressional Country Club.

About 60 firefighters were at the scene, Piringer said shortly after 5 p.m. in a social media post. The fire was in the basement of the home, and within minutes of arriving, MCFRS crews located an unconscious adult and removed them from the home, Piringer said.

“[An] exhaustive effort to revive the person was unsuccessful,” Piringer said in the post.

According to radio transmissions, shortly after 3:30 p.m., MCFRS crews found a person inside the home and performed CPR on them. Around 4:55 p.m., Piringer confirmed in a text message to Bethesda Today that a person had died at the scene.

Montgomery County police said in a social media post Wednesday evening that officers also responded to the blaze. Police said a person was found dead inside the home, and detectives were conducting a death investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.