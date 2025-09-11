Remembrances of 9/11 victims in Gaithersburg with calls for national unity

There were remembrances for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks throughout the D.C. area Thursday, as the country marks 24 years since the deadliest terror attacks on U.S. soil.

Gaithersburg

The annual Gaithersburg tribute to fallen firefighters in 2025 included several references to the sense of national determination and unity that buoyed the nation in the days after Sept. 11, 2001.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.