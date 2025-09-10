Tasty Tidbits: Potomac Cuban eatery to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with gifts for patrons, donations to local nonprofits

Cuban café Colada Shop is partnering with nailsaloon, a local nail salon, to offer guests gifts on Monday in celebration of the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, according to a press release from the nail salon.

Colada Shop’s founder Daniella Senior is Dominican, and nailsaloon’s founder Andréa Vieira is Brazilian.

On Monday, guests at any nailsaloon location will receive a Colada Shop brownie during their services and a card for a free mojito at any Colada Shop location, the release said. The first 100 visitors at Colada Shop on Monday will receive a free brownie and $10 gift card for services at nailsaloon.

Nailsaloon’s Chevy Chase location is at 5449 Wisconsin Ave. and Colada Shop’s Potomac location is located at 7993 Tuckerman Lane.

During the rest of Hispanic Heritage Month, Colada Shop will be teaming up with four Washington, D.C.-area nonprofits serving the Hispanic community, according to a press release from the restaurant. Each week, the eatery will donate 10% of Colada Shop’s profits made from purchases using a unique code for each organization. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, donations will go toward the Latin American Youth Center (code: LAYC), a D.C.-based nonprofit with a center in downtown Silver Spring.

Colada Shop specializes in Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, cocktails and coffee and also serves specialty dishes such as Ropa Vieja and Camarones Enchilados. The Potomac location opened in April 2021 and has several other locations in the Washington, D.C. area.

Fall- and nostalgia-themed items available at Call Your Mother

In early September, bagel shop Call Your Mother launched “Saved By The Carbs,” a fall menu with items such as a meatball bagel and pumpkin spice cream cheese, according to a press release from the eatery.

“School’s back in session! School stinks but this new menu rocks!!!” Call Your Mother co-founder Andrew Dana said in the release. “The vibes are cozy, the flavors are autumnal as hell. We’re back, baby!”

The menu is inspired by nostalgia and “autumnal flavors,” the release said, and features a new cheesy garlic bread bagel, apple cider and a horchata matcha latte. Another new item is the Paradise Farm bagel sandwich, topped with turkey, garlic-herb cream cheese, apples and chips.

Call Your Mother has one Montgomery County location in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose at 11807 Grand Park Ave. In mid-August, the bagel shop confirmed to Bethesda Today it would open a second location in the county in downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle neighborhood. Dana told Bethesda Today that they are aiming for an early 2026 opening.

Italian deli in Wheaton named to Eater DC’s list of best sandwich shops

Filippo’s Italian Specialties, a deli that has been serving Italian goods, subs and desserts in Wheaton for 70 years, was added to Eater DC’s list of best sandwich shops in the D.C. region in late August. Also on the list are Takoma Park’s Soko Butcher and Vace Italian Delicatessen in Bethesda.

Filippo’s, at 11224 Triangle Lane, recently changed ownership, Eater DC reported, but the founder and namesake, Filippo Leo, still occasionally works the counter. In late August, the deli celebrated its 70th anniversary in Wheaton, according to an Instagram post.

Eater DC noted the Wheaton deli offers cold cut heroes and subs for less than $10 and highlighted the sausage melt, a sub made with Italian bread, sausage, provolone, sauteed onions and peppers and tomato sauce, as a hidden gem.

Local restaurants featured at Long Branch Festival

Local favorite restaurants, including La Casita, El Golfo, Mansa Kunda, Koma Coffee and Love & Flour Bakery, will be vending at the two-day Long Branch Festival in Silver Spring this Friday evening and throughout the day Saturday, according to a press release from event organizers.

The festival will run from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Flower Avenue Urban Park, 8746 Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Each day will feature food vendors, live music and dance, a local artist market, performances and activities such as salsa lessons and Mexican bingo, also known as Lotería, according to the event schedule.

Montgomery Housing Partnership, a nonprofit affordable housing developer in the county, is sponsoring the event with Montgomery Parks and the Long Branch Business League.