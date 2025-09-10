Right on red no more: Hundreds of signs added to county intersections

A $90 fine awaits drivers who break one of the more than 200 new “No Turn on Red” signs that have gone up around the county recently. The signs aim to reduce pedestrian collisions. [News4]

Purple Line construction continues to impact Silver Spring businesses

Businesses in Silver Spring continue to lament the loss of foot traffic due to the construction of the Purple Line closing roads in the area.

Medina Cuisine opens in Rockville’s Randolph Shopping Center

Chef Michael Medina has turned his catering business into a brick-and-mortar store in Rockville with Medina Cuisine. The Kosher bakery and market puts a Moroccan and North African spin on Jewish dishes. [Yeah That’s Kosher]

Today’s weather:

Light rain, high of 69 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

County transportation department planning bike lanes along Piney Branch Road

No Regrets Pizza Co. to open fast-casual location in Bethesda in 2026

Residents, visitors give Silver Spring parking garage security robot mixed, but overall hopeful reactions