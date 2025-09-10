Letter to the editor: MCPS boundary changes must prioritize students’ public safety

As the Board of Education considers boundary changes for the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) with the opening of Charles W. Woodward High School in Rockville, it should prioritize the public safety of our students. As a parent of two children at Bradley Hills Elementary School, I am concerned that some of the proposed changes for this school would risk the public safety of our students by shifting boundaries farther away from current school locations.

Some of the proposed changes would split students from their community and require them to cross busy trafficways such as Greentree Road, to attend different schools. Publicly available Maryland Police Department DOT data indicated there have been 59 accidents on Greentree in the last five years concentrated at the three intersections where students would cross to attend a different middle school. We know many of the collisions have nearly resulted in fatalities involving pedestrians, including the most recent pedestrian accident on May 27 at GreentreeRoad and Ewing Drive resulting in severe pedestrian injuries. Busing for these students is not a viable solution because it does not account for after-school activities, evenings, and weekends, as peer groups would expand across Greentree Road.

Traffic accidents remain a leading cause of injury and death in children in our community. The more time our students spend in cars and buses commuting to school, the more likely they are to be harmed. I urge the school board to keep our students safe by maintaining the existing boundaries for students at BHES.

Brian Buckley of Bethesda is a parent of two MCPS students.