County Council hears goals for University Boulevard Corridor Plan  

Planning board staff presented its ideas for the proposed University Boulevard Corridor Plan to County Council on Tuesday, outlining the goals and changes intended for the 3-mile stretch of road between Silver Spring and Wheaton.

“The plan advances a vision that responds to community needs, while also furthering county wide and regional goals to maintain Montgomery’s county status as a great place to live, work, raise a family, and start a grow a business,” Artie Harris, the chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board, said Tuesday.

Council members posed no questions about the plan following the presentation, noting they toured the area impacted by the plan the day before. The first public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Montgomery Blair High School, 51 University Blvd. East in Silver Spring. The second will be Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., at the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville.

The proposed University Boulevard Corridor Plan includes recommendations focused on traffic safety, zoning, pedestrian connectivity and transit-oriented growth. It also explores opportunities to provide dedicated transit lanes along University Boulevard and Colesville Road, support bus rapid transit, create bikeway and walkway networks, widen sidewalks and rezone properties that face University Boulevard.

More than 1,000 residents attended an in-person and video streaming planning board public hearing in February regarding the plan. The majority of those who testified opposed the plan, particularly its recommendation to upzone sections of neighborhoods on the border of University Boulevard.

The Montgomery County Planning Board approved its draft of the plan on June 12 after eight work sessions in which Montgomery Planning staff and the board revised various sections of the plan based on community feedback from the late-February public hearing.

Several schools, shopping centers and other community staples are located within the 3-mile stretch of University Boulevard that runs from the edge of East Indian Spring Drive in Silver Spring to Amherst Avenue in Wheaton. This includes Montgomery Blair and Northwood high schools; Forest Knolls, Glen Haven and Pine Crest elementary schools; Yeshiva of Greater Washington; St. Bernadette Catholic Church and its school; the Woodmoor shopping center; Kemp Mill Shopping Center; the WTOP radio tower property; and North Four Corners Local and Wheaton Forest parks.

According to the Tuesday presentation, in 2022, 9,800 residents across 3,573 households lived in the area. The median household income was $103,116, but only 15% of households earned more than $200,000, while 22% earned less than $50,000. About 34% of the area was white, 27% was Hispanic/Latino and 24% was Black/African American and 10% was Asian.

Jason Sartori, director of the planning department, said that transportation safety was one of the top concerns from the community following several community engagement events.

“This plan prioritizes mobility and safety for everyone who uses the corridor, including the more than 6,000 students who travel along the corridor on any given school day,” Sartori said.

According to the presentation, from 2015-2024, the plan area experienced four fatal crashes and 38 pedestrian collisions that resulted in serious injuries, 40% of which included pedestrians or bicyclists.

Christopher Lake, a resident at Inwood House in Silver Spring that’s “designed to meet the specific needs of the differently-abled and senior communities,” said in a video shared during the presentation that many sidewalks were in disrepair or so narrow wheelchair users would end up falling into oncoming traffic on one side or falling into a ravine on the other.

Transportation recommendations include converting traffic lanes to create space for sidewalks, bikeways and street buffers. Other proposed improvements include “no right turn on red” restrictions at intersections and adding Leading Pedestrian Intervals, which gives pedestrians more time to cross University Boulevard.

A major focus of the plan is increasing development around transit centers, specifically Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations, which haven’t yet been installed. According to the plan, the 2013 Countywide Transit Corridors Functional Master Plan identified five potential places for BRT stops along University Boulevard. The locations would be at Amherst, Arcola, Inwood and Dennis avenues and the intersection with Colesville Road, or U.S. Route 29.

In June, when the board passed its revised version of the plan, it included changes to zoning recommendations that aim to “maintain existing neighborhood scale.”

Carrie Sanders, the chief of the East County Planning Division, said on Tuesday that the plan would allow property owners to build different types of housing if they wished. Sanders said that buildings facing the corridor that reside between transit stations would be allowed a height of up to 50 feet, and building height would have to transition down to 35 feet as the block begins to face single family neighborhoods.

Sanders said the plan would also encourage developments to exceed minimum affordable housing requirements, preserve existing market-rate affordable units to avoid displacement and to promote a mix of housing types.

“This kind of planning facilitates gradual growth near existing and planned transit while preserving neighborhood integrity,” Sanders said. “The plan keeps most of the existing detached residential properties in the plan area as detached residential zones. … The plans recommended zoning changes would not need to change unless the property owner decides to pursue a development.”

The County Council’s Planning, Housing and Parks Committee, which includes councilmembers Andrew Friedson, (D-Dist. 1), Natali Fani-González (D- Dist. 6) and Will Jawando (D- At-large), will start reviewing the plan on Sept. 29, according to council documents.

Bethesda Today reporter Elia Griffin contributed to this report.