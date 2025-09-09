The longest Metro escalator has an even longer wait time

Some commuters in the D.C. area have to factor in the time it takes just to wait on an escalator to get to their train. But, that’s because it’s the longest escalator in the Western Hemisphere, and it’s in Wheaton, Maryland.

Residents in the region have to wait roughly 2 minutes and 54 seconds when riding the escalator down to the platform of The Wheaton Metro station.

Metro said the station’s escalator is the longest in the system, measuring at a whopping 230 feet.

Read more on WTOP.com.

- Advertisement -

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.