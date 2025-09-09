Become a Member
The longest Metro escalator has an even longer wait time

The Wheaton Metro escalator is a little more than half as long as the pyramid of Giza

By Luke Lukert - WTOP
September 9, 2025 3:41 p.m.
Wheaton metro escalator
Wheaton Metro escalator. Photo credit: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Some commuters in the D.C. area have to factor in the time it takes just to wait on an escalator to get to their train. But, that’s because it’s the longest escalator in the Western Hemisphere, and it’s in Wheaton, Maryland.

Residents in the region have to wait roughly 2 minutes and 54 seconds when riding the escalator down to the platform of The Wheaton Metro station.

Metro said the station’s escalator is the longest in the system, measuring at a whopping 230 feet.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

Help keep local journalism strong. Learn how you can support the news you rely on.

