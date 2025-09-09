Residents, visitors give Silver Spring parking garage security robot mixed, but overall hopeful reactions

Residents of and visitors to downtown Silver Spring on Sunday shared mixed, but mostly hopeful, reactions to Parker, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) 420-pound security robot that aims to use surveillance to deter crime in parking garages.

Bethesda Today spoke with several people on Sunday during an MCDOT outreach event next to the Town Square Garage at 786 Ellsworth Drive.

Robert Newkirk, 50, a downtown Silver Spring resident who lives adjacent to the Town Square Garage, said Sunday that he was “on the fence” when it came to extra surveillance tactics being used for garage security. Referencing the unsolved December 2022 shooting death of Charles Joseph Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring, at the Wayne Avenue Garage, Newkirk pondered whether that was the impetus for bringing in Parker.

“If they could deter someone from doing something that might be of harm, I’m all for that,” Newkirk said.

- Advertisement -

However, Newkirk questioned whether Parker was the “best way” for the county to spend money.

According to MCDOT officials, the goal in deploying the robot is to deter crime such as motor vehicle break-ins, auto thefts, robberies and assaults in the Town Square Parking Garage. The garage has more than 1,280 parking spaces on seven levels, making it one of the “largest and most frequented” garages in the county, according to an August MCDOT press release on the Parker roll-out. More than 9,000 customers visit the garage monthly.

Like Newkirk, Silver Spring resident Daylen Moon, 30, said there are likely better ways the county could spend taxpayer dollars, but he did see a benefit in the robot being an alternative to traditional methods of security.

“I think the public deserves to hear a little bit more about how this came about, how this was decided as the best measure for those kinds of things,” Moon said Sunday.

Moon said she has lived in Silver Spring since 2020, moving from Los Angeles for work opportunities, and has had a “relatively safe” experience so far. She said that as a woman, she typically practices safety measures in the downtown area and doesn’t linger in garages.

While she doesn’t see the robot as a necessity for garage safety, she supported the idea that Parker would deter crime.

“I think I’m curious to see what the statistics are behind the creation of this RoboCop-thing,” Moon said.

James Jimason, 57, a Prince George’s County resident who was visiting the downtown area for the Silver Spring Art & Crafts End of Summer Celebration on Sunday, shared Moon’s sentiment. He told Bethesda Today that Parker probably is not a necessity for downtown Silver Spring garages and said it was important for the county to exercise caution with Parker’s roll-out and the general use of robots for security purposes.

“The thing about technology, what do you do if it goes wrong? If there’s a malfunction, if it misjudges what it thinks is a crime, and it could be some kids that are goofing off. What’s going to be the response?” Jimason said.

- Advertisement -

He also noted that as artificial intelligence and technology are moving to replace human roles, “you can’t replace common sense.”

“You can’t replace that split-second judgment ability that we have as humans, especially as we get older and get more experience, which you can’t teach a computer,” Jimason said. “You can give all the information you want, and it still may not know how to use that information within every situation.”

Jimason said the county department of transportation – which is looking to launch a pilot for Parker after engaging with the community and sharing results with the County Council – should “play it by ear” and if the robot doesn’t end up working for the community, they should get rid of it.

What is Parker?

According to MCDOT Director Chris Conklin, the 5-foot-tall robot will be deployed to monitor motor vehicle break-ins, theft of vehicles, criminal mischief, safety hazards, loitering and trespassing using an internal video camera. The robot was developed by Knightscope, a California-based company that partnered with MCDOT for the pilot program. The company has been the subject of controversy due to safety incidents and complaints of inefficacy involving the robots. In 2016, a California toddler was injured after being knocked over by one of the robots in a mall.

MCDOT is the sole owner of data recorded by the robot, but Knightscope can view footage for servicing purposes, according to Conklin. In addition, the footage from Parker will only be stored for 30 days and security footage is shared with county police for investigations, according to the August MCDOT release.

While deployed in the garage, Parker has lights and sirens that can be activated and a call button that can be used to contact county parking security, the release said. The robot can detect the presence of people and read license plates, but it will not have facial recognition capabilities or record audio. MCDOT does not plan for the robot to be used for parking enforcement.

According to MCDOT, 71% of security incidents in county-owned parking garages and lots occur in Silver Spring. The county’s garages are located in Silver Spring, Wheaton and Bethesda.

“Most of the incidents that occur in the parking facilities are minor in nature,” Conklin told the County Council at a July 29 briefing. “We do not have a lot of person-to-person violence in the incidents in these garages. The vast majority are damage to property, theft of property or loitering.”

More serious incidents have occurred in county-owned parking garages in recent years. In December 2022, a Silver Spring man was shot and killed in the Wayne Avenue garage in downtown Silver Spring while meeting up with his family to get ice cream. No one has been arrested in the incident. Six months later in July 2023, a man was shot and killed inside the Thayer-Silver Spring Garage at 913 Silver Spring Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. County garages have also been the site of suicides.

Two more MCDOT public outreach events will be held on:

Sept. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Silver Spring Parking Sales Store at 801 Ellsworth Drive; and

Sept. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Silver Spring Parking Sales Store at 801 Ellsworth Drive.

Amharic and Spanish interpreters will be at the events to provide information and answer questions, the release said. Feedback from all participants will be gathered via electronic and paper surveys.

The robot will not be present at the event, according to the release. However, there will be a life-size cut-out of the robot, MCDOT said.

Residents who are not able to attend the outreach events can email the transportation department’s Parking Division with their feedback at Parking@montgomerycountymd.gov or fill out an online survey at this link.

Concerns and skepticism

The outreach events come at the request of County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) after councilmembers expressed concerns and skepticism about the MCDOT pilot program during a July 29 briefing by transportation department officials.

The pilot program was initially launched in June at the Ellsworth Drive garage. However, councilmembers have said they did not know it was occurring until seeing TV coverage of the program on June 11. Stewart and councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3), chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, sent a letter to MCDOT on June 12 asking the department to pause the program until the council could receive a briefing on it.

Conklin told the council at the July 29 briefing that the goal of the pilot program is to “create an additional visible presence of security in the parking facilities” in a “way that is more obvious than perhaps a camera mounted on a wall or an occasional security guard.”

While public safety pilot programs are not subject to council votes or public hearings because they are funded by budget allocations for projects of such nature, Stewart has said it is important for the council and the community to be aware of any programs that involve surveillance.

Former Bethesda Today reporter Ginny Bixby contributed to this story.