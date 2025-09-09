No Regrets Pizza Co. to open fast-casual location in Bethesda in 2026

No Regrets Pizza Co., a locally owned eatery selling Roman, Neapolitan and New York-style pies, is slated to open its second Montgomery County location in downtown Bethesda by March 2026, according to founder Richard Weiner.

The new location at 4925 Fairmont Ave. is in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle neighborhood, inside of The Sophia apartment building and next to Paris Baguette. The shop can be accessed from the pedestrian walkway and seating area next to the building, Weiner said.

Weiner, a Bethesda-based mortgage broker for 35 years, opened No Regrets’ first restaurant in North Bethesda at 5454 Nicholson Lane in May 2024. The North Bethesda location is a full-service restaurant offering three different styles of pizza, salads, appetizers such as shishito peppers and arancini, sandwiches, fresh-made pastas and cocktails. The Woodmont Triangle eatery will offer a fast-casual concept, according to Weiner.

In January, No Regrets Pizza was chosen as an editor’s pick in Bethesda Magazine’s 2025 Best of Bethesda for the Best new pizza parlor with creative cocktails.

- Advertisement -

According to a press release from the restaurant, the new location will allow patrons to order at the counter for takeaway and is “designed for convenience.” There will be limited indoor seating, the release said, but the walkway next to The Sophia offers a variety of seating options outdoors.

Weiner said Tuesday that he is still working out the details regarding the food offerings at the fast-casual shop, but noted that all three pizza types, pastas, salads, sandwiches and desserts will be offered at the location.

According to Weiner, No Regrets Pizza Co. signed the lease to the Bethesda space last week and has preliminary floor plans, but is just beginning the process of fitting out the space.