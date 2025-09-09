Become a Member
Business & Retail

Nationwide layoffs at Rivian come to Gaithersburg's electric truck showroom

Plus: Potomac golfer, 17, headed to Junior Ryder Cup; Person injured in Saturday night Rockville shooting

By Staff
September 9, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: September 9, 2025 9:32 a.m.
Rivian, an electric truck maker, announced that it would be laying off 19 people at its Gaithersburg showroom as part of a national push to trim costs. [Washington Business Journal]

Potomac golfer, 17, headed to Junior Ryder Cup

Zoe Cusack, a 17-year-old senior at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, is set to be one of 12 golfers to represent the United States at the Junior Ryder Cup Sept. 23-25 in New York. [Montgomery Community Media] See more sports coverage on Bethesda Today’s High School Sports Zone.

One hurt in Rockville shooting Sunday morning

Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting in Rockville early Sunday morning. One person was hospitalized after being shot in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway just before 1 a.m. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 74 degrees

In case you missed it

Judge postpones competency hearing for Clarksburg mom accused of killing her children

From Bethesda Magazine: A wedding at the museum

Affordable housing program ‘kind of sucks,’ Elrich says  

