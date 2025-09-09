Nationwide layoffs at Rivian come to Gaithersburg’s electric truck showroom

Rivian, an electric truck maker, announced that it would be laying off 19 people at its Gaithersburg showroom as part of a national push to trim costs. [Washington Business Journal]
Potomac golfer, 17, headed to Junior Ryder Cup
Zoe Cusack, a 17-year-old senior at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, is set to be one of 12 golfers to represent the United States at the Junior Ryder Cup Sept. 23-25 in New York. [Montgomery Community Media] See more sports coverage on Bethesda Today’s High School Sports Zone.
One hurt in Rockville shooting Sunday morning
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting in Rockville early Sunday morning. One person was hospitalized after being shot in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway just before 1 a.m. [DC News Now]
Today’s weather
Sunny with a high of 74 degrees
In case you missed it
Judge postpones competency hearing for Clarksburg mom accused of killing her children
From Bethesda Magazine: A wedding at the museum