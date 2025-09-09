County transportation department planning bike lanes along Piney Branch Road

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is planning to construct a bike lane along Piney Branch Road, and the county planning board on Thursday gave the project its approval.

The Montgomery County Planning Board reviewed a mandatory referral for the Piney Branch Road Separated Bike Facilities at its weekly board meeting on Thursday. Mandatory referrals are plans submitted by government entities and reviewed by the board on an advisory basis.

The project proposes adding separated bike lanes from Sligo Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, according to Montgomery Planning documents. The proposed bike lanes would be added without roadway widening or moving curbs and will provide intersection improvements as well.

Eli Glazier, a transportation planner at Montgomery Planning, said Thursday during the meeting that MCDOT plans to complete the bikeway before the Purple Line opens in 2027. He explained that the project is separated by a section of bikeway that will be constructed along with the Purple Line project. According to Glazier, the Purple Line’s bike lane section along Piney Branch is not separated from traffic and consists of striping on the road.

“This project is very important … because it connects to two bikeways that are already in design,” Glazier said, referring to the Flower Avenue Separated Bike Lanes and Carroll Avenue Separated Bike Lanes projects. “This project provides connectivity at the east end to the Northwest Branch Trail in Prince George’s County, and on the west end to Sligo Creek Parkway and the Sligo Creek Trail.”

Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Artie Harris said during the meeting that he was pleased to see the coordination between the county’s planning department and MCDOT on this project.

“A lot of minds are looking into this, and this is such an important piece of the puzzle here,” Harris said.

The sections of the proposed bikeway that will be constructed by MCDOT span from Sligo Creek Parkway to Greenwood Avenue, University Boulevard to Carroll Avenue and Carroll Avenue to New Hampshire Avenue, according to planning documents.

Along the Sligo Creek Parkway to Greenwood Avenue and University Boulevard to Carroll Avenue sections, MCDOT is proposing construction of a one-way, 6-foot-wide separated bike lane with a 3-foot-wide concrete traffic buffer on both sides of the road, Glazier said. From Carroll Avenue to New Hampshire Avenue, MCDOT is proposing a two-way, 12-foot-wide separated bike lane with a 6-foot-wide traffic buffer on the north side of the road.

Suzanne Ludlow, a Long Branch resident and retired city manager of Takoma Park, shared her support and recommendations for the project in testimony at Thursday’s meeting. Ludlow said that the area around Sligo Creek Parkway and Flower Avenue can be uncomfortable for pedestrians, bicyclists and people using mobility devices. She welcomed the lanes.

Ludlow also advocated for a signalized pedestrian crossing at Manchester and Piney Branch roads, instead of the protected crossing MCDOT proposed at the intersection.

“Traveling from Flower Avenue to Sligo Creek Parkway on Piney Branch Road is very much downhill. This segment is wide and curved. Cars coming downhill pick up speed, pass around the frequent buses … and due to this curve, hill and wide pavement width, it’s absolutely unsafe to cross Piney Branch Road at Manchester at this time,” Ludlow said. “I appreciate the plan’s recommendation to install a crosswalk at this location … but it will require a signal of some type to make this a protected and safe crossing.”

Planning Board Commissioner Josh Linden agreed with Ludlow’s critique of the intersection of Manchester and Piney Branch roads.

“Very few cars are going to slow down and stop for potential people crossing. And I think it’s going to decrease the usage of the bike lanes going in the east direction,” Linden said.

According to Rebecca Park, an MCDOT transportation engineering unit manager, the project is at 30% in the design and planning stages. She told Bethesda Today after the meeting that, depending on funding, the department hopes to begin construction on the bikeway in Fall 2026. Construction would likely last about six months, she said, and end in the Spring of 2027.