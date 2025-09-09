Glass officially files to run for county executive 

Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) officially filed with the state to run for county executive in the November 2026 election Monday, according to state elections board records.

While Glass announced his candidacy for county executive on March 12 in an exclusive interview with Bethesda Today, candidates must file paperwork with county and state election board to officially appear on the ballot. The last day to file is February 24, 2026.

“I’m running because everything we care about is under attack,” Glass said in a Monday announcement sharing that he filed. “Donald Trump is dismantling the federal workforce, rounding up our immigrant neighbors, cutting Medicaid, rolling back environmental policies, and eroding civil rights.”

Glass, who lives in Silver Spring, is running to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who cannot run again due to term limits. A November referendum approved by voters amended the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms.

Glass’s council colleagues Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) of Bethesda and Will Jawando (D-At-large) of Ashton are also running. Jawando officially filed in August, according to state election board records.

Democrats Mithun Banerjee, a Silver Spring-based project manager, and Celeste Iroha, a Silver Spring-based registered medical assistant, have also filed paperwork to run for county executive.

In the Monday announcement, Glass said he would be using the county’s public financing system, which means he can receive $7 for each dollar of the first $50 of a qualifying contribution received from a county resident, $4 for each dollar for the second $50 and $2 for each dollar for the third $50 from the public election fund. The maximum limit on public funds is $870,170. These amounts are different for council candidates.

“We are a people-powered campaign, not fueled by special interests,” Glass said in his Monday announcement. “You know the influence of big money in politics and we need to reject it.”

Glass filed a statement of intent to qualify for the county’s public campaign fund with the state elections board on June 16, according to board records. Jawando has also said he’s been certified by the Maryland State Board of Elections to participate in the county’s public campaign financing system.

Former U.S. Rep. David Trone of Potomac, founder and co-owner of Total Wine & More, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez of Takoma Park have endorsed Glass for his county executive candidacy.