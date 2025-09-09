Become a Member
Health News

MoCo health officer stresses importance of flu shots for personal, community protection

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 seasons start in October and runs through mid-May

By Kate Ryan - WTOP
September 9, 2025 9:44 a.m.
Flu shot vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control is recommending flu shots for everyone 6 months and older as flu season approaches.

According to the CDC, the 2025-26 fall and winter season for illnesses like influenza, RSV and COVID-19 starts in October and runs through mid-May.

Dr. Kisha Davis, the Montgomery County Health Officer, explains that the benefit of getting a flu shot is twofold: “So there’s the benefit to the individual, of decreasing the chance of getting the flu. … There’s also the benefit to the community.”

