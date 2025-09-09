MoCo health officer stresses importance of flu shots for personal, community protection

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending flu shots for everyone 6 months and older as flu season approaches.
According to the CDC, the 2025-26 fall and winter season for illnesses like influenza, RSV and COVID-19 starts in October and runs through mid-May.
Dr. Kisha Davis, the Montgomery County Health Officer, explains that the benefit of getting a flu shot is twofold: “So there’s the benefit to the individual, of decreasing the chance of getting the flu. … There’s also the benefit to the community.”
