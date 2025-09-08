2 in custody after Silver Spring shooting kills teen, leaves 21-year-old in critical condition

Two suspects are in custody after a deadly shooting Friday night at a Silver Spring, Maryland, park.

According to Montgomery County Police, the shooting happened at the Long Branch Local Park on Langley Drive, where officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person, who died at the scene, was identified as 17-year-old Charly Blayner Vail Lucas, of Silver Spring.

The second person, a 21-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

- Advertisement -

Detectives said the shooting could be connected to an Aug. 18 homicide that killed 17-year-old Jaril Verde Murillo on University Boulevard East.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.